The N.C. General Assembly approved Thursday a bipartisan Senate bill that would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of a parent or guardian.

Advancing closer to a House floor vote is a bipartisan Senate bill that permits mobile salon services, including at wedding venues.

Senate Bill 389, titled “Raise the age for donating blood,” was approved by a 105-0 vote.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign SB389, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

SB389 was submitted by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant health-care reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

The law applies to blood donations made “to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center.”

State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortages of donated blood.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 44 was recommended Tuesday by the House Finance committee. It still must clear the Rules and Operations committee before getting a House floor vote.

SB44 passed the Senate by a 45-1 vote. If signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating Oct. 1.

A mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.” A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.

SB44 has been amended to allow for licensed cosmetic art shop employees — such as a cosmetologist, esthetician and natural hair care specialist — to assist individuals in preparing for a wedding away from their normal place of business.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and the primary bill sponsor, said the wedding venue language was added at the request of operators of those facilities in order to provide on-site services before a ceremony.

According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.

Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing.