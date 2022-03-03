Lessons are there for dealing with COVID if we're willing to listen

Dr. David Priest, the chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer for Novant Health, has the drill down pat.
Every couple of weeks during the pandemic — more often earlier when COVID was truly raging — Priest appears on cameras for a Zoom meeting to talk about the status of the disease in the region.
He’d offer a quick update on case counts, positive test rates, vaccine availability, treatments and best practices.
Take the shot, wear a mask and wash your hands. None of that was — or should have been — difficult.
After 10 minutes or so, Novant PR staff open the floor to questions. One posed Tuesday related to widespread relaxing of restrictions, mandates and recommendations caused the doctor to pause for just a moment.
Does the easing and relaxation of mask mandates indicate that we’ve turned a corner for treating COVID as an endemic or is it a ‘We give up’ admission by society tired of restriction?
"Yeah," said Priest, a wry smile spreading across his face. "That is a great question."
Negotiating a minefield
The past week or so has been littered with decrees, public votes and pronouncements by elected officials and politicians over mask mandates that, depending on where they were issued, amounted to one of two things: serious public-health recommendation or irrational flashpoint.
Cities, counties and the state all veered toward the off-ramp once case counts and positivity rates started falling.
The feds, through Congress and the White House, followed suit Wednesday by formally saying that vaccines, new treatments and tests have rendered shutdowns and school closures unnecessary.
On a more-local level, elected school-boards hamstrung by the intrusion of bitter partisanship, started rolling back in-school mandates last month, too.
Davidson, Davie, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, among others, joined in the fast-moving conga line skipping toward a full jettison of masks, N-95, cloth and paper.
Nowhere was that more evident than in Winston-Salem last week where a cadre of Q-Anon-addled kooks tried using nonsensical "legal" threats to force the board to rollback its mandate — a move it was always going to make.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is the environment in which we reside these days. And that is the minefield onto which level-headed experts such as David Priest must trod in hopes of stemming the tide of a deadly virus.
So, Doc, which is it? A corner turned or abject surrender?
"I think it’s a combination of both," Priest said.
No dummy — the M.D. behind his name is a massive tell — epidemiologist Priest, more than most, has seen firsthand what politics has wrought in terms of public-health and protection.
The proof resides in hospital beds and ICU units where the vast majority of those now requiring medical intervention and/or ventilation were either too stubborn or too slow to accept a life-saving series of shots.
"There are areas of the country legitimately where science would say you don’t need to wear a mask here,” Priest said. “In many other places, for some time now, it’s 'We’re tired of this and we’re moving on.'"
'Politically advantageous'
As "deadlines" for masking approach (or have passed), the practical choice of whether to continue using them is largely up to individuals.
Some, the medically compromised, the at-risk population and the irrationally fearful, continue to wear masks in grocery stores and other crowded situations.
And others, the scornful, the skeptical and the fully vaccinated/boosted (and/or previously infected), have indeed moved on.
Both extremes — and many caught in the crossfire and confusion in between — have been at the mercy of politicians eager to please a majority of voters in the local populace.
"In some places, politicians have been making decisions on what’s politically advantageous for them," Priest said. "And in other places they follow what we know to be true."
Part of it is a tolerance for risk. Or, put another way, how willing individual communities might be to sacrifice (someone else’s) grandmother or Uncle Earl with emphysema so as not to be inconvenienced by cloth masks and foggy eyeglasses.
Either way, the mandates are falling and there’s no turning back as the collective we move onto acceptable death rates and some intractable opposition to FDA-approved vaccination.
There are, however, lessons — if we’re willing to take even that small step. Perhaps we can begin by agreeing not to kill (or threaten) cautious messengers who changed and tempered advice on how to deal with COVID-19 as more, and better, information was collected and studied.
"Hopefully as we sort of through this, we can learn a lot of lessons on public-health policy, public-health infrastructure, on public-health messaging and on human psychology," Priest said. "That all will help us going forward."
