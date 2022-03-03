Lessons are there for dealing with COVID if we're willing to listen

No dummy — the M.D. behind his name is a massive tell — epidemiologist Priest, more than most, has seen firsthand what politics has wrought in terms of public-health and protection.

The proof resides in hospital beds and ICU units where the vast majority of those now requiring medical intervention and/or ventilation were either too stubborn or too slow to accept a life-saving series of shots.

"There are areas of the country legitimately where science would say you don’t need to wear a mask here,” Priest said. “In many other places, for some time now, it’s 'We’re tired of this and we’re moving on.'"

'Politically advantageous'

As "deadlines" for masking approach (or have passed), the practical choice of whether to continue using them is largely up to individuals.

Some, the medically compromised, the at-risk population and the irrationally fearful, continue to wear masks in grocery stores and other crowded situations.

And others, the scornful, the skeptical and the fully vaccinated/boosted (and/or previously infected), have indeed moved on.