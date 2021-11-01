Let's walk a mile in Sen. Richard Burr's loafers. Sockless, of course

Slipping into U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s loafers — worn sockless, of course — even for a short time seems a pointless, perhaps even stomach-churning, exercise.
The state’s senior senator, native son of Winston-Salem, consummate Washington insider and the lamest duck in the whole swampy flock, has once again found himself in the sticky position of seeing his name crop up behind an ongoing SEC investigation into insider trading.
The senator, you may have seen, stands accused of using in February 2020 intelligence available to high-ranking officials — “material nonpublic information regarding the incoming economic impact of coronavirus” — to dump $1.6 million in stock a week before a market crash.
More tellingly, according to SEC documents reviewed by the investigative nonprofit ProPublica, Burr then spilled the tea to a relative who immediately rang his broker.
Hardly the work of a great statesman; but what if there was more to it than just naked greed? Slip into the senator’s shoes, walk a proverbial mile and consider the possibilities.
A great temptation
Burr, a career politician and the personification of an old-school country-club Republican, never waited in line at a food pantry. His father served as pastor of First Presbyterian. The senator himself is a graduate of Wake Forest University, a former frat bro and one-time appliance salesman.
Privileged as compared to many Americans, but it’s certainly not the rarified, boarding-school and-Ivy League upbringing enjoyed by Rockefellers and Kennedys.
A look at the senator’s net worth over his career, as tracked by the political-watchdog group opensecrets.org, shows a meteoric rise in wealth as compared to the rest of us but middle-of-the-pack for senators.
In 2004, Burr was worth — as calculated by various required disclosure forms — just over $615,000. His worth in 2012 had climbed to between $2.2 million and $4 million, good for 43rd among 100 senators. Using the midpoint of $3.1 million, that would be a 400% increase in net worth in eight years.
(The average wealth of regular working stiffs declined .94% over that same period, in case you were wondering.)
By 2018, Burr’s personal wealth had roughly doubled again, according to opensecrets.org, to some $7.1 million. He’s neither Mitt Romney (R-Utah, $250 million) nor Mark Warner (D-Virginia, $215 million) but he won’t want for new golf clubs, either.
So imagine, then, that you’re middle-of-the-pack Richard Burr, then chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee. You’d had it with the loons, the zealots and the grifters who had seized power in D.C. and decided to call it a career.
The lucrative world of lobbying and think tanks glittered just over the horizon. Next stop: Easy — Easier — street. Then came coronavirus.
We know now that Burr, in 33 separate transactions, dumped personal stocks one week before the market began a month-long, 30% slide. He also found time to alert a brother-in-law, who immediately followed suit.
Suppose, though, that you were the one sitting at that burnished desk in the Russell Office Building.
God only knew how the pandemic would play out — or how long it would last. Shutdowns loomed, and people fought over toilet paper for crying out loud.
You’d grown up comfortable, but not with generational wealth. You’re nearer the end than the beginning, your children grown and grandchildren now taking center stage.
You had information that could steer the family away from a financial bloodletting. And you knew that you’d never face another reckoning at the ballot box.
Slightly cleaner trade-off
By any measure, $7.1 million is a sweet nest egg. A 65-year-old grandfather could live out his days comfortably at the beach.
Besides, if you’re rationalizing and wearing the brogans of a U.S. senator, tipping off the brother-in-law to sell stock doesn’t seem nearly as odious as passing along inside information with instructions to buy into a company poised for a massive payday behind some pending regulatory decision.
Telling someone not to lose money, in other words, seems cleaner than padding the trading account or a straight cash grab.
Protecting the futures of grandchildren sounds way different — better — than, say, profiteering off a pandemic that would kill 700,000 (and counting) Americans.
It is possible to do a rotten, swampy thing for a good reason. Hell, if the SEC ever finishes its probe, it may well turn out that the whole affair lands just this side of legal.
Of course, the legal is often worlds removed from the ethical and moral. Anyone who’s been to Sunday school knows that.
And we’d all like to think that, thrust into a similar position as a lame-duck senator in possession of public and private information about a coming pandemic, we would have resisted the temptation to call the broker.
But are you willing to bet $1.6 million — a grandchild’s college tuition — on it? Walking a mile in someone else’s loafers isn’t as easy as it seems. With or without socks.
