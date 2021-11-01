Let's walk a mile in Sen. Richard Burr's loafers. Sockless, of course

Privileged as compared to many Americans, but it’s certainly not the rarified, boarding-school and-Ivy League upbringing enjoyed by Rockefellers and Kennedys.

A look at the senator’s net worth over his career, as tracked by the political-watchdog group opensecrets.org, shows a meteoric rise in wealth as compared to the rest of us but middle-of-the-pack for senators.

In 2004, Burr was worth — as calculated by various required disclosure forms — just over $615,000. His worth in 2012 had climbed to between $2.2 million and $4 million, good for 43rd among 100 senators. Using the midpoint of $3.1 million, that would be a 400% increase in net worth in eight years.

(The average wealth of regular working stiffs declined .94% over that same period, in case you were wondering.)

By 2018, Burr’s personal wealth had roughly doubled again, according to opensecrets.org, to some $7.1 million. He’s neither Mitt Romney (R-Utah, $250 million) nor Mark Warner (D-Virginia, $215 million) but he won’t want for new golf clubs, either.

So imagine, then, that you’re middle-of-the-pack Richard Burr, then chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee. You’d had it with the loons, the zealots and the grifters who had seized power in D.C. and decided to call it a career.