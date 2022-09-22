Lewisville-Clemmons road plans get a look from residents

Nearly 50 people looked at maps Thursday regarding the planned improvements to Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. They then asked questions about the project to officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

"We are supporters of it because it needs to be done in Clemmons," said Mary Farmer, a village resident. "The traffic has increased so much."

The DOT staged a drop-in meeting at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons, where state transportation officials displayed two proposals for improving traffic flow on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The road provides drivers access to U.S. 158, Interstate 40 and U.S. 421.

Both proposals rely on medians to separate north- and southbound flows of traffic through the busiest part of Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The project would address the heavy traffic on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, said Joseph Kwolkoski of Clemmons.

"It's a hell of a street," Kwolkoski said about Lewisville-Clemmons Road. "I'm for anything that will improve the traffic. People drive crazy."

The biggest difference between the proposals is how each treats the intersections at Stadium Drive and at the adjacent entrance to the Village Square and Westwood Village shopping centers:

The project's alternative A keeps the traffic lights at Stadium Drive, and another traffic light at the Village Square/Westwood Village shopping center.

The project's alternative B ditches the shopping center's traffic light, replacing the signalized intersection there with right-in, right-out lanes that prevent any traffic from crossing directly over Lewisville-Clemmons Road, between the shopping centers.

To make that connection possible, the DOT will create a loop road that will swing behind the McDonald's restaurant to connect Stadium Drive and the Westwood Village access road.

Both alternatives have stretches with and without medians — from south to north, the DOT said.

The proposed changes are designed to improve safety and traffic conditions along Lewisville-Clemmons Road, the DOT said.

The road has a range of 22,000 vehicles to 40,000 from its intersection with U.S. 158, which is Clemmons Road, to the I-40 interchange, said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.

"It's a committed project," Ivey said. "The funding is in place."

The project has a total cost of $41.05 million, the DOT said.

State transportation officials will acquire rights-of-way in 2023 and 2024, Ivey said. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The project also will include the reconfiguration of the road's I-40 interchange, the addition of sidewalks and pedestrian bridge over I-40.

"I like the sidewalks," said Carol Krock of Clemmons. "I would use them, but I can't speak for everyone."

Within the project, the approaches to the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons Road and U.S. 158 will have medians separating traffic in all directions, the DOT said. From that intersection north to Cook Avenue, both plans show Lewisville-Clemmons Road with no median.

Continuing north, Lewisville-Clemmons Road would regain a median north of Cook Avenue. Alternative A's median continues over the Interstate 40 bridge and north to the road's first intersection at Town Center Drive and Allegacy Way.

Alternative B ends the median just south of the I-40 bridge, then the median will resume on the road's north section to that first intersection with a traffic light, the DOT said.

Both alternatives have crossover lanes that will allow traffic to move across the road's stretches with medians. Northbound, crossover lanes provide drivers a left turn onto Cephus Drive and onto Sessions Court with the help of a new traffic light. Meanwhile, southbound drivers can cross over the northbound lanes at that new intersection.

Further south, near the Wells Fargo bank, both alternatives have a southbound left turn lane that allows traffic to make a U-turn and go back to the north.

Medians along Lewisville-Clemmons Road have been a controversial issue in the village.

In 2017, anti-median sentiment shook up the Clemmons Village Council.

Three incumbents on the five-member council lost their seats over the issue in November 2017 election. Some of the incumbents were re-elected to the village council in 2019, after the DOT suspended the project because of lack of money.

Both alternatives take into account the results of a 2018 study that showed medians were not needed along the road's entire stretch, Ivey said.

Village Manager Mike Gunnell looked at the project's maps in the church.