With little fanfare — and likely in hopes of escaping an uproar — state Rep. Jeff Zenger reached an agreement with the Town of Lewisville to take nearly $2 million in public money for less than 2 acres of land purchased for $65,000.

That’s nice work if you can get it.

The deal, which was finalized Feb. 27, was the culmination of a contentious proposal for an apartment complex floated in 2020 by Solomon Development LLC, Zenger’s company.

The Lewisville Town Council turned it down — twice — so Zenger turned to lawyers.

Naturally.

So after months of negotiations and a mediation, Zenger and the town settled for $1.975 million.

“The real losers in this are the people of Lewisville who will be out $2 million from the general fund that could have been spent for a public use,” said Mayor Mike Horn.

Adjusting the specs

Though it appears slick, this particular land deal is perfectly legal and obviously lucrative.

The town's lawyers and those hired by Solomon Development saw to that.

The short version of a long saga goes like this:

In 2004, Solomon paid $50,000 for .77 acres on Belnette Drive and $15,000 in 2018 for an adjacent .8 acre on North Street.

A professional developer — and coincidentally a member of the town planning board before serving on the town council — Zenger could see the potential for land on top of the town square.

So far, so good.

Then in 2020, Solomon approached town officials with a plan to build a four-story apartment complex (and a restaurant) on the land.

The planning board and town council turned down the request because members believed that the proposal was not in line with the comprehensive land-use plan, nearby single-family houses and officials’ vision for development in the area.

Four stories — 48-feet total height is the maximum for a building — apparently was too many.

Instead of folding, Solomon repackaged its plan in 2021 to make the building two stories instead of four.

Because the revision called for two stories instead of four — meeting a requirement — the planning board OK’d the new plan and sent it on to the town council for the next step.

Council, however, thought otherwise and voted 5-2 to deny the request.

And that’s when lawyers waded into the fray. Solomon felt its revisions met requirements and would add something nice to the unused area around the square.

A lawsuit seeking $8 million in damages and attorneys' fees was threatened. Horn said in a statement that Solomon notified the town and individual members about the intention to file a lawsuit.

And if there's a credible case to be made, then sometimes that's enough to prompt settlement talks. There was as Solomon felt legitimately harmed and the town's lawyers wouldn't have considered talking about anything they felt frivolous.

Offers and counter proposals were floated. Mediation followed in December where the parameters of the deal were nailed down.

Threat of a jury trial

After finalizing the agreement, officials and lawyers moved on to the next phase: damage control.

Council had to explain why the town would be cutting a large check to a former council member now serving in Raleigh.

And Zenger, through lawyers, likely felt a need to explain his side of the story before it blew up.

Mayor Horn, acting on the belief that the town’s residents deserved transparency, issued a public statement.

“After many hours of discussion among council members, and at the advice of our attorneys, the council reluctantly agreed to this settlement to avoid a jury trial in which a favorable verdict for the town was uncertain and that could also have resulted in compensatory and punitive damages significantly greater than the settlement that was reached,” Horn said in his statement.

For non-lawyers, that can be loosely translated as “You might have a case. But do you really want to take your chances with 12 people randomly picked from a line at the DMV not smart enough to get out of jury duty?”

Not that it should come as any sort of surprise, but sometimes private parties involved in deals using public money prefer that terms be kept quiet.

“Solomon did not expect the mayor to make a unilateral and potentially inflammatory public statement at the meeting, given that the attorneys for both sides are still in the process of documenting aspects of the settlement, including addressing when and how the settlement would be publicly announced, which is often an agreed component of settlements such as this,” an initial statement from the law firm of Allman Spry Davis Leggett and Crumpler read.

Zenger, so far, has remained mum.

“You’ll have to speak with the attorney on that,” said Amy Jordan, his legislative aide in Raleigh. “There’s nothing to add. All statements will have to come from the attorney.”

Allman Spry Davis Leggett and Crumpler put out a four-page statement that noted, among other things, that Solomon had submitted its plans legally, it was in fact in line with the vision for the area and would have provided much needed apartments catering to senior citizens within walking distance of shops and a public library while adding to the tax base.

“As taxpaying citizens of Lewisville, Mr. and Mrs. Zenger would greatly prefer for Solomon to have developed a beautiful project for Lewisville seniors to live in on Shallowford Square, rather than the current empty lot which sits devoid of beneficial use, and each and every Lewisville taxpayer is paying a price for the decisions made by a very few,” the statement reads.

In the end, Solomon Development, Rep. Zenger and his wife pocket $1.975 million — minus hefty legal fees and architectural bills — for sitting on land and building nothing.

That’s nice work if you can find it.

Meanwhile, elected officials who make $50 per meeting were left shaken while the town they serve has to pay nearly 15 times the $136,300 tax value for a measly 1.57 acres of land.