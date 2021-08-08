Lewisville man shot and killed on Sunday, sheriff's office officials say

A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 700 block of Hauser Road in Lewisville. Upon arrival, deputies found an individual with a gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Services responded and transported the man, identified as Billy Darryl Glenn Jr., to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Through investigation, deputies learned that an altercation occurred and were able to both identify and locate the suspect in the shooting, officials said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday night. There is no threat to the community, officials said.

“A loss of life is a loss to our community,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. “We extend our condolences to the Glenn family and loved ones as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member and friend.”

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly on the non-emergency number at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.