Lewisville man wins $1 million in N.C. Education Lottery
top story

Lewisville man wins $1 million in N.C. Education Lottery

A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.

Marvin Northrup of Lewisville, who bought lottery tickets in Salisbury, became the 10th winner of the Millionaire Maker contest's top prize, lottery officials said in a statement.

"I was at a line dance function in Salisbury, and we went out to dinner," Northrup said. "After that I stopped at the convenience store and played one ticket that wasn’t any good and played the second ticket and hit it for the big money."

Northrup purchased his winning $30 ticket from a Rushco Food Store on East Innes Street in Salisbury, lottery officials said.

"When I scratched the ticket, I was in disbelief," Northrup said. "The number was 57, and I grabbed my chest and said, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I can’t believe this.' It’s wonderful."

Northrup claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Northrup had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, lottery officials said.

Northrup chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

With his winnings, Northrup bought himself a new car. Northrup said he plans to use the remainder of the money towards a "combination of savings and investments."

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes, lottery officials said.

