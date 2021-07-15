Lewisville Town Council approves annexation request for land with a bar and distillery on Williams Road

LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville Town Council unanimously approved a request Thursday to annex a nearly 32-acre tract that encompasses the Old Nick Williams Distillery and its bar at 2675 Williams Road.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the voluntary annexation of the tract. Nearly 50 people attended the meeting
Council members Jeanne Marie Foster, Jane Welch, Melissa Hunt and Fred Franklin all voted for the measure, which will allow the distillery's Busted Barrel Cocktail Bar to serve mixed drinks to its patrons.
Council members Ken Sadler and David Smitherman as well as Mayor Mike Horn didn't attend the council's meeting about the annexation.
Before the vote, Franklin said the council has never rejected a voluntary annexation, and the landowners would pay property taxes to the town.
Zeb Williams Jr. and Donna Hauser Williams, the property's co-owners, requested that the town annex their 31.69-acre property, according to town documents. Town officials received the request on July 1.
The Williamses' property is 1.27 miles from the town's limits and isn't adjacent to those boundaries, Town Clerk Joyce Walker told the council. The property encompasses a home and the distillery with its bar.
Under state law, the town is allowed to annex the property, Bo Houff, the town's attorney, told the council.
Before the council's meeting, some county residents who live near the property told town officials they were concerned that if the town annexed that property, then their land also would be annexed, Houff said.
However, state law no longer allows cities and towns to annex areas without the permission of the affected property owners, Houff said.
"This is a voluntary annexation," Houff told the council.
During the public hearing, the only people allowed to speak were town residents and the owners of the property proposed for annexation. The town was following state law in setting those limits, Houff said.
Brad Friesen of Winston-Salem, an attorney whose client Eric Pike couldn't attend the council meeting, spoke briefly. Pike, a county resident who lives across Williams Road from the property, opposes the annexation request, Friesen said.
However, Houff cut Friesen off, saying that Friesen didn't live in Lewisville, and the council shouldn't allow him to speak. The council agreed and Friesen stepped away from the podium.
The council also didn't allow Jackie Seats to speak at the hearing. Seats is another opponent of the annexation and a Forsyth County resident who lives near the property.
"You are going to annex it, right?" Seats said she returned to her seat.
During the hearing, Ashlee Ellis, a co-owner of the distillery, told the council that she and the petitioners want the land to be part of Lewisville, and the distillery owners want to pay property taxes to the town. Ellis said that the bar's employees would act responsibly and not serve excessive amounts of mixed drinks to their customers.
Earlier this month, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners decided not to reconsider allowing mixed-drink sales countywide.
After sampling opinions in the towns that don't allow mixed-drink sales, commissioners agreed that there was no need to reconsider their 3-4 vote in late June that rejected a move to allow mixed-drink sales countywide.
Mixed-drink sales are allowed in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville and Bethania, as well as in the small portion of High Point that is in Forsyth County. Mixed-drink sales are not allowed in King, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.
Commissioner Ted Kaplan made the motion to allow the sale of mixed drinks countywide, responding to a request from Westbend Winery and Brewery at 5395 Williams Road. The business wanted to serve mixed drinks during a July 4 celebration, but that is in the unincorporated parts of Forsyth County.
