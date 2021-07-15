Lewisville Town Council approves annexation request for land with a bar and distillery on Williams Road

Before the council's meeting, some county residents who live near the property told town officials they were concerned that if the town annexed that property, then their land also would be annexed, Houff said.

However, state law no longer allows cities and towns to annex areas without the permission of the affected property owners, Houff said.

"This is a voluntary annexation," Houff told the council.

During the public hearing, the only people allowed to speak were town residents and the owners of the property proposed for annexation. The town was following state law in setting those limits, Houff said.

Brad Friesen of Winston-Salem, an attorney whose client Eric Pike couldn't attend the council meeting, spoke briefly. Pike, a county resident who lives across Williams Road from the property, opposes the annexation request, Friesen said.

However, Houff cut Friesen off, saying that Friesen didn't live in Lewisville, and the council shouldn't allow him to speak. The council agreed and Friesen stepped away from the podium.

The council also didn't allow Jackie Seats to speak at the hearing. Seats is another opponent of the annexation and a Forsyth County resident who lives near the property.