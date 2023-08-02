As a teenager in Lewisville, Aubrey Shamel wrote songs, sang and played guitar.

When it came time to record and make accompanying videos for those songs, she saw only one viable option.

"There was no way in hell I was ever, as a teenager, gonna pay for someone to do all those things," Shamel said. "As a burgeoning artist, you do what you have to do."

Holed away in the makeshift studio in her parents' home, Shamel developed an ear and a knack for technology, and today, she is one of the finest sound engineers in bluegrass. She was recently one of five people — and the only woman — nominated for Sound Engineer of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that promotes the genre through its hall of fame, foundation and annual awards ceremonies that bring together the biggest names in the business. Think of it as bluegrass' version of the Country Music Awards.

The Sound Engineer of the Year will be named during the IBMA's Industry Awards program on Sept. 27 in Raleigh. Also up for an award is the music program "Doc at 100," a celebration of Doc Watson. Presented earlier this year at The Ramkat and scheduled to be performed at the Blue Ridge Music Center on Aug. 19, "Doc at 100" is nominated for Event of the Year.

Other IBMA awards will be given throughout its annual convention, which is Sept. 26-30.

Shamel, 28, isn't sure how she got nominated, but she has spent much of the last year on the road as the live-sound engineer for bluegrass star Becky Buller, so it's likely that some movers-and-shakers took note.

"Being a live-sound engineer, we're background players, so to know the community does know who I am and does think highly of me as an audio engineer, it's nice to hear," said Shamel who has lived in Nashville for 10 years.

Exposed to music at an early age by her parents, Melanie and Carl, Shamel took violin lessons when she was about 5-years-old then switched to piano and later, guitar.

She became smitten with audio technology when she went with her parents to a studio in Greensboro where they recorded music for their bluegrass gospel group, Destination.

A self-described "techie," Shamel made a seamless transition into the recording side of her music when she was about 14 or 15. That was a time, she said, when more and more musicians realized that with the right technology, they could turn their bedrooms into recording studios.

For Shamel, that technology was Pro Tools, a digital recording software that has become the industry standard.

At first, Shamel used recording as an outlet for her own creative expression. But along the way, she discovered that the technological side of music appealed to her. She began to see the male-dominated field of sound engineering as a possible career.

"I was raised to think that I could do whatever the hell I wanted," Shamel said. "When I entered the first studio, there was no pre-installed knowledge that 'you can't do this because of your gender or age.'"

After graduating from high school (she was homeschooled), Shamel went to Belmont University in Nashville to study audio engineering. She left college after a semester but stayed in Nashville, continuing to work on her music and her sound-engineering skills.

Now well-known in bluegrass spheres as a live-sound engineer, Shamel continues to write and record music, which is more Americana than bluegrass.

"I would say that my artistry has taken a sidestep for now because I've hunkered down and put a lot of effort into establishing this side of myself the last couple of years, but the artistry is always a huge part of who I am," she said. "You can't get away from it."