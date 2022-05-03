Lewisville's Nissen House was built 150 years ago. It's just now revealing some of its secrets.

For all its architectural features — the three gables, the mix of Greek Revival and Italianate styles and eight fireplaces throughout the nearly 3,000-square-foot home — the historic Nissen House in Lewisville has always retained an air of simplicity and functionality.

Korner’s Folly it is not.

Turns out the walls in the front parlor of the nearly 150-year-old house have been holding a secret, long hidden under multiple coats of paint — George P. Elias Nissen, the original owner, had a taste for elegance.

“It’s magical,” Susan Linker of the historical society said about the discovery. “It’s changed my whole perception of the house.”

First, some background on the house and Nissen:

The house dates to the second half of the 19th century — pinpointing the exact date of construction has been difficult, so has establishing whether it was built by Nissen or his father, John Phillip Nissen. John Phillip started the Nissen Wagon Works on Waughtown Road in Winston-Salem in the 1830s. The business grew to become one of the major wagon manufacturers in the Southeast, providing folks with a way to transport tobacco and other goods to markets.

While the wagon company flourished, George established himself in the Lewisville area, operating a gristmill and sawmill in the countryside surrounding the unincorporated community.

Around 1876, he moved to a house on what is now Shallowford Road, the town’s main drag. Researchers say it’s not clear whether George built the house or whether his father did a few decades earlier. Either way, George took up residence for a few years in the sprawling house before taking over his father’s business, which necessitated a move into Winston-Salem.

The house changed owners several times over the years, and for a time, it was known as the Roselli House, after a family that ran a bakery out of the house for years before moving to Mount Airy.

Two area dentists bought the home in 2008 and after learning that it would be too costly to renovate into offices, decided they would have to tear it down.

That set off alarms among some historically minded folks in Lewisville. Several of them gathered at the Lewisville Library and strategized on how to spare the home from the wrecking ball.

With help from the town of Lewisville, the dentists, Nissen descendants, scores of donors and the tireless efforts of the historical society, enough money was raised to move the massive home from Shallowford Road to town-owned property about 100 yards away at the intersection of Lucy Lane and Arrow Leaf Drive on Jan. 1., 2009.

Progress on the house has been slow and steady as the historical society worked to restore the house to its 1870s’ appearance. The goal has always been to preserve a key piece of history in a town that is rapidly growing and open the house to the public for meetings, showers, teas and other small events.

In 2017, the historical society secured funds to begin renovating the interior of the first floor. Restoration crews stripped wallpaper and eight or nine coats of paints to better replicate the original look of the house. In the front parlor, crews discovered something unusual on the original pine-board walls — horizontal ripples, swirls, small dots and stenciled patterns painted dark red, an indication that Nissen had splurged on some decorative touches.

“We did not expect this at all,” Linker said.

For help deciphering what this meant, they called in experts, including Laura Phillips, an architectural historian based in Winston-Salem and author of several books, including “Grand Illusions: Historic Decorative Interior Painting in North Carolina.”

The wall boards, Phillip told them, had been painted to resemble tiger maple, which has a distinctive horizontal wood grain, and bird’s eye maple, notable for its tiny dots or “eyes” scattered among the swirling wood grain.

In the 19th century, such techniques were popular ways for people to dress up, say their doors or baseboards, Phillips said.

But in the Nissen House, all the boards were painted, alternating between faux tiger and bird’s eye maple. Also on every other board, a stenciled pattern was painted, giving the effect of a panel.

“You don’t see so much entire walls painted like this,” Phillips said. “So this is kind of different.”

Also unusual was the mantle, which was painted to mimic marble, with orange and black swirls.

The wall-painting technique was often used when a home owner didn’t have access to wall paper. Traveling painters would swing through an area and offer their services. Though it’s not known whether this was the case with the Nissen House, Linker pointed out how close the home was to the Great Wagon Road, the early American thoroughfare that was something of a superhighway between Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“We’re guessing one of them was hired by George Nissen to give some tone to his home,” Linker said.

As they had throughout the restoration, the members of the historical society found help trying to re-create the look of the original house. Not long ago, they hired Mary Aldrich of Chapel Hill and Shanon Wood of Hickory, two decorative painters with restoration experience to mimic the faux tiger maple and bird’s eye maple in the parlor and restore the marbling effect on the mantle.

They finished their work a few weeks ago. When the sunlight hits through the west-facing window, the glazes take on a honey hue, creating a warm glow.

As best as Linker and other members of the historical society can tell, the room represents a rare splurge for Nissen. The rest of the house is more functional than fancy, they said.

“This was a sign of elegance and a desire to dress up a room,” Linker said.

Phillips called the discovery underneath the walls another reason for people who own historic houses to keep their eyes open for potential treasures.

“I can see why they’re excited,” she said of the historical society’s reaction to the discovery. “It’s pretty special.”

