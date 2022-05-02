 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington firefighters rescue pets from house fire

LEXINGTON — Firefighters rescued cats, ferrets and a bearded dragon from a house that caught on fire on Eastside Drive on Sunday, the Lexington Fire Department reported.

The fire at a house on Eastside Drive was reported at 6:04 p.m., and when firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the front door of the home. Fire crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The tenants had all gotten out, but a search by firefighters located and rescued two cats, two ferrets and the bearded dragon.

The house had extensive smoke and fire damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the residents.

A second house fire, on Pond Street, was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and heavy fire coming through the roof. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters said the house had not been occupied for about two months.

The house sustained fire and smoke damage. Two nearby homes and a vehicle also received damage in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Both fires were under investigation, authorities said.

