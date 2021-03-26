Lexington hospital discloses patient records data breach

Lexington Medical Center said Friday that some patients have been affected by a data breach into the information technology platform of former third-party vendor Healthgrades Operating Co. Inc.

The hospital said affected patients are being mailed notices by Healthgrades about the security incident.

Healthgrades had assisted the hospital with patient and community education about health matters and services.

The hospital said it was informed of the data breach on Jan. 29, and that the breach had occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20, 2020.

Healthgrades determined that a server included hospital patient information in some backup files.

The affected information could have included the patient's name, address, demographic and contact information, date of birth, medical record numbers, Social Security number, dates of service, patient type, limited health information, names of physicians and their specialties, guarantor names, insurance type, insurance providers and/or cost of treatment information.

The hospital said "it has received no indication that any information involved in the incident has been misused."