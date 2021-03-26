Lexington hospital discloses patient records data breach

Lexington Medical Center said Friday that some patients have been affected by a data breach into the information technology platform of former third-party vendor Healthgrades Operating Co. Inc.
The hospital said affected patients are being mailed notices by Healthgrades about the security incident.
Healthgrades had assisted the hospital with patient and community education about health matters and services.
The hospital said it was informed of the data breach on Jan. 29, and that the breach had occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20, 2020.
Healthgrades determined that a server included hospital patient information in some backup files.
The affected information could have included the patient's name, address, demographic and contact information, date of birth, medical record numbers, Social Security number, dates of service, patient type, limited health information, names of physicians and their specialties, guarantor names, insurance type, insurance providers and/or cost of treatment information.
The hospital said "it has received no indication that any information involved in the incident has been misused."
The hospital said it is providing for free identity and credit monitoring services to patients whose information was involved.
The incident was limited to Healthgrades systems only and did not involve any LMC systems or electronic health records.
Healthgrades said that no patient information remains in its system, and law enforcement has been notified of the breach.
A dedicated call center has been established to answer questions about the incident at (855) 660-1531 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.
For any patients whose information was involved in the incident, the hospital recommends "that they review the statements they receive from their health-care providers and to contact the relevant provider immediately if they see services they did not receive."
336-727-7376