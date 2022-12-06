 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington long-term care facility sells for $11.15 million

A Lexington long-term care and rehabilitation facility has been sold for $11.15 million to a national elder care company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The facility is Alston Brook, 4748 Old Salisbury Road.

The buyer is OHI Asset (NC) Lexington LP, an affiliate of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. of Hunt Valley, Md.

Omega lists on its website having 39 facilities in North Carolina, including Abbotts Creek in Lexington, Alleghany Healthcare in Sparta, Davie Health and Rehab in Mocksville, Triad Meridian in High Point, Walnut Cove in Walnut Cove, Westwood in Archdale and Willowbrook in Yadkinville.

The seller is Golden Age of Lexington Inc. of Matthews.

