 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington man jailed following attempted rape, assault charge
0 Comments

Lexington man jailed following attempted rape, assault charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Lexington man who told authorities he’d recently been released from the hospital was charged Saturday with attempted first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

Julian Demarcus McClelland was charged following an incident late Saturday morning.

According to arrest warrants from Winston-Salem Police, the victim was attacked “by force and against her will.”

McClelland told authorities that he’d been in an area hospital for an undetermined reason until last week and that he had been living with a girlfriend. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.

336-727-7481

@scottsextonwsj

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News