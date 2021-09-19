Lexington man jailed following attempted rape, assault charge

A 27-year-old Lexington man who told authorities he’d recently been released from the hospital was charged Saturday with attempted first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation.
Julian Demarcus McClelland was charged following an incident late Saturday morning.
According to arrest warrants from Winston-Salem Police, the victim was attacked “by force and against her will.”
McClelland told authorities that he’d been in an area hospital for an undetermined reason until last week and that he had been living with a girlfriend. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.
Scott Sexton
