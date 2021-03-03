Lexington man whose first-degree murder conviction was overturned pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2014 fatal shooting of Winston-Salem man.

A Lexington man whose first-degree murder conviction was overturned in state appellate courts entered a guilty plea Wednesday to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said that he fatally shot another man in a house in 2014 while the man's 4-year-old son slept in another room.
Duval Lamont Bowman, 33, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in Forsyth Superior Court.
As part of the plea arrangement, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Bowman to a minimum of seven years and eight months and a maximum of 10 years and three months. Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding voluntarily dismissed an armed robbery charge. Bowman agreed to two aggravating factors — that he took advantage of a position of trust and that he knew or should have known that a child was in the house at the time of the fatal shooting.
Bowman was accused of using two guns to fatally shoot Anthony Ivry Johnson on the morning of Feb. 23, 2014, at Johnson's house on Bennington Court in Winston-Salem.
The sentence Bowman received Wednesday was far less than the one he got after a Forsyth County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in July 2016. Bowman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bowman appealed his conviction to the N.C. Court of Appeals, which ruled in 2018 that Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court made an error in limiting the cross-examination of Lakenda Malachi, the only eyewitness to identify Bowman as the shooter. Malachi was Johnson's fiancée. Bowman's attorney, Paul James, was trying to determine if Malachi, who had faced unrelated drug charges in Guilford County, had gotten a deal in exchange for her testimony. The appeals court overturned Bowman's conviction, and in 2019, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld that ruling, sending the case back to Forsyth County for a new trial.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision made prosecuting the case more difficult, Breeding said in court Wednesday. Working with the U.S. Marshal's Office, prosecutors obtained cellphone records for Bowman that indicated Bowman was in Winston-Salem at the time of the fatal shooting. Bowman had initially told Winston-Salem police that he was not in Winston-Salem when Johnson was shot.
That U.S. Supreme Court decision, however, now requires that law-enforcement officers get a search warrant before getting access to someone's cellphone records. That decision was retroactive, meaning it affected the case against Bowman. Prosecutors sought a search warrant for the cellphone records that were used at trial, Breeding said.
But the records had been destroyed, he said. Police found no DNA, fingerprints or other physical evidence linking Bowman to the crime scene. Police also did not seize any guns in connection with Johnson's death.
Hall said it seemed as if every card had fallen in Bowman's favor.
According to Breeding, this is what happened on Feb. 23, 2014, based on what Malachi told police:
Just after 3 a.m. that morning, Johnson and Malachi were in the family room of Johnson's home, drinking. Their 4-year-old son was asleep in his bedroom.
Bowman knocked on the door, and Johnson answered. The men knew each other because they had sold and distributed illegal drugs together. Malachi knew Bowman, too. She called him "Ruger."
Malachi went to the couple's bedroom, leaving Johnson and Bowman in the family room. But she told authorities that she turned around because something didn't feel right. She walked back in and saw Bowman, his hands covered in gloves, holding two guns behind his back. Bowman was demanding money, and Malachi ran back to her bedroom.
"You did me dirty," she said she heard Bowman yell. Then she heard three gunshots. Bowman kicked in the door to Malachi's bedroom, grabbed her and demanded money before going back into the family room. Malachi ran to her son's bedroom, closed the door and locked it.
Bowman kicked in that door, dragged Malachi into another room and beat her with a handgun. He also threatened to go back into the family room and kill Johnson.
Malachi was able to run out of the house and go to her neighbors' house. Before the neighbors answered the door, she saw Bowman get into a green SUV and drive away. She told the neighbors not to call police and check on her son. The neighbors called police anyway.
Breeding said police found Malachi with extensive injuries to her head that police believed were consisted with being beaten with a handgun. The house was in disarray, and Johnson was found in the family room with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The door jambs to Malachi's bedroom and her son's bedroom were broken. The child was found asleep in his bed, uninjured.
The alleged murder weapons were never found.
Bowman was arrested in New York on March 12, 2014. He denied he killed Johnson.
