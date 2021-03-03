Lexington man whose first-degree murder conviction was overturned pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2014 fatal shooting of Winston-Salem man.

A Lexington man whose first-degree murder conviction was overturned in state appellate courts entered a guilty plea Wednesday to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said that he fatally shot another man in a house in 2014 while the man's 4-year-old son slept in another room.

Duval Lamont Bowman, 33, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in Forsyth Superior Court.

As part of the plea arrangement, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Bowman to a minimum of seven years and eight months and a maximum of 10 years and three months. Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding voluntarily dismissed an armed robbery charge. Bowman agreed to two aggravating factors — that he took advantage of a position of trust and that he knew or should have known that a child was in the house at the time of the fatal shooting.

Bowman was accused of using two guns to fatally shoot Anthony Ivry Johnson on the morning of Feb. 23, 2014, at Johnson's house on Bennington Court in Winston-Salem.

The sentence Bowman received Wednesday was far less than the one he got after a Forsyth County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in July 2016. Bowman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.