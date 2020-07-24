A Lexington man died Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Lexington, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m.
Lexington police found Billy Lee Nance Jr., 65, lying on Winston Road, police said. Emergency-medical technicians performed life-saving measures, but Nance died at the scene.
Nance was attempting to cross Winston Road near its intersection with Rainbow street when vehicle struck him, police said. Kameron Burkhart, 31, of Lexington was driving the vehicle.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
