Lexington police searching for missing 24-year-old man
Lexington police searching for missing 24-year-old man

Lexington police are searching for a man who was last seen on Oct. 9 getting gas for his company vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street in Lexington, authorities said.

James Gregory, 24, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Gregory's mother, Christie Norman, reported her son missing on Tuesday, police said.

Gregory was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with NASCAR RACING INSTITUTE on the front and gray hat with the letters UA on it,  police said.

Gregory has a cross tattoo on his upper right arm.

Gregory owns a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup with N.C. tag number of EML-7980. police said. 

Anyone with information about Gregory's whereabouts can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

James Gregory

James Gregory has been reported missing in Lexington.

 Luke Davis

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

