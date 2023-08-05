Lexington police are looking for someone accused of shooting a man Friday in the city's southeastern section.

Police responded at 3:15 p.m. to the incident at a gas station on Cotton Grove Road. When officers arrived, they found Ricky Kessler, 37, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kessler was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is critical condition, police said.

Investigators identified the alleged shooter as Rozell Sanders, 38, of Lexington. Sanders is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It's unknown what led to the altercation.