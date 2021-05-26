Lifeguard shortage in Winston-Salem limits pool hours

Swimmers and other water lovers at Winston-Salem pools will have to take a mid-afternoon break during their pool visits this summer, but it’s got nothing to do with keeping people safe from COVID-19.
Heather Candelora, pool supervisor for Winston-Salem, said she’s 10 to 15 lifeguards short of a full staff, and because of that must interrupt swimming for an hour-long afternoon break so that staff are not stretched too thin.
The COVID-19 pandemic did hamper recruitment and indoor training for lifeguards, and the result is a shortage — one that could limit operations at the Winston Waterworks Water Park in addition to forcing closure of pools from 2:30 to 3:30 each afternoon.
And the city is hiring, Candelora said. In fact, the city is waiving the $250 training fee in an effort to get the pool staff quickly up to capacity.
The Bolton and Kimberly Park pools are the only ones opening for the Memorial Day weekend and for the following weekend, with the other pools — Winston Waterworks, Mineral Springs, Parkland, Polo and Reynolds Park pools, jumping into the season on June 12.
Hours vary by pool, but they’re all taking that mid-afternoon break.
“The Waterworks Water Park will not open with all our play areas at the same time,” Candelora said. “It takes 20 people to run Waterworks, and I have 12 people out there. I have to maintain safe ratios.”
Candelora said that ordinarily she visits high school and college campuses in person to recruit potential lifeguard, but that the coronavirus prevented that from happening.
As well, Candelora had to wait for good outdoor weather to come, since the coronavirus regulations prevented indoor training.
The job is a temporary one that pays $10.10 an hour, she said.
Training to be a lifeguard involves around 30 hours of training.
“Part of it is above the water and part of it is in the water,” Cardelora said. “You learn how to rescue all types of people, whether they are active or passive and possibly injured. Our biggest training is to prevent accidents and enforce the rules.”
Candelora said the city is accepting applications for both the lifeguard class that starts up June 8, as well as for lifeguard jobs for those who are already trained. To get the free training, lifeguards have to commit to working for the city.
Candelora said it is possible the pools could eliminate the mid-afternoon break if staffing improves, but for now, swimmers should plan on taking that break.
She said staffers are happy about getting back in the water.
“We are very excited, she said. “The staff is excited about the prospect of a full season. Last year, we were only open a month.”
Winston-Salem isn’t the only place having trouble filling lifeguard spots: News stories filed from around the country can be found on the Internet proclaiming shortages from Rhode Island to California.
Katie Hall, the public information officer for state parks, said the shortage of lifeguards is being felt all around the parks system.
“We’re actually having trouble hiring lifeguards across the state parks system except down at the beach,” she said.
