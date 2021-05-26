Lifeguard shortage in Winston-Salem limits pool hours

Candelora said that ordinarily she visits high school and college campuses in person to recruit potential lifeguard, but that the coronavirus prevented that from happening.

As well, Candelora had to wait for good outdoor weather to come, since the coronavirus regulations prevented indoor training.

The job is a temporary one that pays $10.10 an hour, she said.

Training to be a lifeguard involves around 30 hours of training.

“Part of it is above the water and part of it is in the water,” Cardelora said. “You learn how to rescue all types of people, whether they are active or passive and possibly injured. Our biggest training is to prevent accidents and enforce the rules.”

Candelora said the city is accepting applications for both the lifeguard class that starts up June 8, as well as for lifeguard jobs for those who are already trained. To get the free training, lifeguards have to commit to working for the city.

Candelora said it is possible the pools could eliminate the mid-afternoon break if staffing improves, but for now, swimmers should plan on taking that break.

She said staffers are happy about getting back in the water.