Lifelong friendship formed one letter at a time over 75 years

Clara Johnston resisted for years the cajoling from family that urged her to share the remarkable story of a 75-year friendship formed through penmanship.

Some of her reluctance, no doubt, was due to natural modesty.

“It’s hard to get her to talk about herself,” said her sister-in-law Marie Charles, one of those providing nudges to a kind former church secretary who knitted hundreds of caps and blankets for premature infants.

But once Johnston started talking about her friend Pamela Davis and how a routine school assignment blossomed into something close to sisterhood, she seemed to enjoy the telling.

“I feel I know her as well as I do my sisters,” she said in recalling the first (and only) time they met in person.

Homework pays off

Johnston remembers the assignment given to her and her fellow classmates at Courtney School in Yadkin County in 1945.

A teacher named Mabel Wagoner gave students a list of overseas addresses gleaned from an international students society and told them to pick two. Write letters, put them in the mail and then report back.

Johnston sent one to Switzerland and another to England. The one to Switzerland didn’t get an answer, but Pam Davis — then Pam Freeborn of London — wrote back right away.

"I can remember coming home from school and the excitement of seeing an envelope with a foreign (American) stamp on it," Davis wrote in an email. She wrote back promptly.

Neither girl had any idea what that one exchange of letters might turn into. When Johnston was asked if she recalled any details from Pam’s reply, she stifled a small laugh before answering.

“Remember that first letter? I’m 92 years old,” she said. “I have no idea now.”

A good guess would be that it contained an introduction and a few details about living in England.

It most likely didn’t outline any big picture observations about living through the terror of World War II or the bombing of London in the Battle of Britain.

“We were teenagers, 15 years old, when we started this,” Johnston said.

To the best of her recollection, few others in the class had the same initial success or extended follow-up letters.

Johnston remembered one other classmate who stayed in touch with a pen pal for a little while afterward.

“I asked her at a reunion whether she’d kept up,” she said. “She said she did for two or three years before it stopped.”

Life and the responsibilities of adulthood no doubt required time and attention.

But a girl from Yadkin County and her new English pen pal kept at it and developed a deep friendship through shared experiences that crossed cultural (and the occasional language) barriers

(It took a minute, for example, to learn that an English “biscuit” would be a cookie in the United States.)

For example, Davis wrote about having electricity but no refrigeration in her house. Food and drink were stored in a “cold room.”

Johnston’s house in Yadkin County didn’t have electricity until she was in the fifth grade. And in the country, perishables were kept outdoors and underground in what she called a “milk well.”

“It was a hole in the ground with a shelter built around it,” she said. “It wasn’t deep enough to hit water.”

Inside, a shelf with a hand-operated crank was built to raise and lower items below ground. “That way you didn’t have to bend way over,” Johnston explained.

Meeting in person

In the beginning, the letters were of course handwritten and the pictures Johnston and Davis exchanged were in black-and-white.

As their relationship developed and times changed, so, too, did their interactions. The women shared details of their lives both small and large, day to day things and such milestones as weddings and the arrival of children.

Handwritten letters were augmented sometimes by congratulatory telegrams and eventually replaced by typewritten letters and email.

Black-and-white photos gave way to color prints, too. Clothing and hairstyles — hair color, too — changed across the years. And until grandchildren, the women exchanged gifts.

Johnston took care to select American items she knew Davis couldn’t find in England; and Davis did likewise.

The results include a thick stack of “Read About” books covering such topics as the bridges of London and English churches and artistic plaques and framed photographs that Johnston has arranged on what she calls her “English wall.”

“I learned a lot about England that I couldn’t get out of textbooks,” Johnston said.

Davis remembers their relationship building the same way, bonding over similarities and then becoming close through sharing family milestones.

"I think I look upon Clara as a sister (being an only child myself) as much as a pen pal," Davis wrote.

Their only in-person meeting in 1986 on a vacation Johnston took with her husband Jay, a Winston-Salem police officer, and another couple.

Their traveling companions, Johnston said, were nervous about the planned face to face meeting and told her so.

“My friends were leery about it,” she said. They were worried that perhaps Johnston might be let down after building the idea up in her mind for so long.

Nonsense, she replied.

They’d grown close and when the time finally arrived, Johnston and Davis got along as if they’d known each other their whole lives. Which they had.

“The funny thing is, my friend started writing to her, too, and kept it up until her death,” Johnston said.

The photos Johnston carefully saved in her scrapbooks reflect the trip of a lifetime. Yet somehow in the excitement they forgot to take a photo together. “I prefer being behind the camera,” Johnston said.

Davis was never able to make a trip to Winston-Salem herself, but her youngest son and his wife did and the Johnstons relished a chance to return the hospitality.

As the years passed, the relationship remained a constant throughout life’s inevitabilities. Davis made sure to make a monetary contribution to a favorite cause after Jay Johnston passed away in 2003.

Those things matter. Gestures made out of love and respect built over 75 years are comforting.

And now with Davis' declining health — spelled out in a recent email — Johnston has had time to appreciate even more an extraordinary friendship.

“My only regret is that I did not have the foresight to look up my English teacher and thank her for the privilege she gave me,” Johnston said.

