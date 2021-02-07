Light dusting of snow quickly melts away; forecasters warn of freezing roads overnight

A winter storm left a light blanket of snow over most of Forsyth County Sunday morning, but warming temperatures quickly began melting it away as skies began clearing.
A packed track or two leading down the hill behind Wiley Middle School showed that at least some people had ventured out in a bid for winter sledding fun in the early morning hours.
Some people in the West Highlands neighborhood nearby even managed a snowman. A small snowman.
With temperatures plunging into the mid-20s Sunday night, forecasters were warning Monday morning commuters that they should be extra careful, since temperatures were not expected to get above freezing until the period between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday.
That means that any wet areas, especially on elevated spots like bridges, could pose a risk of ice.
Police dispatchers said there were a few snow-related accidents Sunday morning but nothing serious.
Some places in the mountain counties west of Winston-Salem reported getting up to five inches of snow. Almost as much snow fell in a zone stretching from Hickory to Rutherford County on the South Carolina border. Eden received 3.3 inches of snow, but totals fell off sharply to the south and east of that Rockingham County city.
A site in western Davie county reported getting 2.5 inches of snow.
Duke Energy reported about 300 customers without power in the Hickory area and 450 in Mecklenburg County Sunday morning, but there was no significant loss of power in Forsyth.
Weather radar about 8:45 a.m. showed the bulk of the storm leaving the Triad to the northeast, but mostly rain fell across the eastern Piedmont counties and in Raleigh.
There are chances of rain here Monday night into Tuesday, but the temperature will be above freezing with no wintry precipitation in the forecast.
Forecasters did say people should start paying attention to weather forecasts as next weekend approaches, with cold air and moisture once again approaching. It’s too soon to say more than that, forecasters said.
