Light snow dusts the western Triad, not expected to linger

A winter storm left a light blanket of snow over most of Forsyth County Sunday, but weather forecasters are saying that people better enjoy it before it melts away.

With highs expected to reach the mid-40s Sunday, any snow lying on the ground won't have a chance to linger as the day progresses, according to Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

"We've seen in the neighborhood of an inch to half an inch of snow" in Forsyth County, Petro said Sunday morning about 8 a.m. "We have had 1.2 inches in Lewisville and a little less as you go east, which is to be expected. We had about a half-inch near Kernersville."

Police dispatchers said there were a few snow-related accidents Sunday morning but nothing serious.

Still, weather forecasters were saying people need to be careful since the temperature was hovering around freezing Sunday morning after daybreak.

There were reports of 3 to 4 inches of snow in the Hickory area, and a site in western Davie county reported 2.5 inches.

Most of western North Carolina was under a winter storm warning. In Northwest North Carolina, that included Surry and Wilkes counties and places further west.