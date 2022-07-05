Lightning strike leaves home in flames in Winston-Salem

A lightning strike started a large fire in the top of a house in northwestern Winston-Salem as heavy thunderstorms moved through the Triad on Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane, off Millhaven Road, said Tabetha Bailey Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

City firefighters put out the house fire, and no injuries were reported, Childress said.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the home at the time of lightning strike and fire, according WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The storm caused flash flooding along roads in Winston-Salem and Clemmons prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood warning Tuesday night for Forsyth County. The watch expired at 10 p.m.

A stranded driver was rescued when a clogged storm water drain and the storm’s heavy rain left standing water on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, said Michelle Brock, an emergency management coordinator for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Emergency Management Office.

Up to 4 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding was likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service said.

During the storm, a 64 mph wind gust was reported 5 miles southeast of Colfax in Guilford County, the weather service said. Strong winds also blew off shingles and broke tree limbs four miles southwest of Thomasville.

The thunderstorm also left thousands without power in the area Tuesday.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp reported on its website that 9,233 of its customers in Forsyth County were without power.

The company said that 10,541 customers were without power in Guilford County and 3,910 in Davidson County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.