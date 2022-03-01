Like 'a house with a broken air conditioner.' Climate change fuels warm winter in NC, Triad

Winters continue to heat up in North Carolina and the Triad.
This year was no exception.
Average daily temperatures statewide and for the Triad in December, January and February — the period weather scientists define as winter because they typically are the coldest months of the year — were about 3 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service and preliminary data from the National Centers for Environmental Information in Ashville.
Average daily temperatures for the most-recent December-through-February period were nearly 45 degrees for the state and 44.25 for the Triad. Historical averages for the same period are 41.4 for all of North Carolina and 40.49 in the Triad.
Climate change continues to make winter the fastest-warming season over the past half-century in North Carolina and the Triad
Breaking the past 50 years into decade-long segments illustrates the trajectory of the warmup.
In the Triad, the average daily winter temperature increased in every 10-year period from 1973-1982 to the most recent, 2013-2022. Over the same timeframe, only once — 2003-2012 — did the winter average temperature not climb statewide, according to Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office.
“(That’s) largely because that decade was bookended by cooler-than-normal years in 2003-04 and 2004-05, and again in 2009-10 and 2010-11,” Davis explained.
Overall, winters in 2013-2022 were 4 degrees warmer than 1973-1982 statewide and in the Triad.
“That decade-over-decade warming during our winters is like living in a house with a broken air conditioner, where the temperature never quite drops as low as you'd expect, and the problem only gets worse as time goes on,” Davis added.
Increasing emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases are to blame.
“In North Carolina, we have felt those impacts most potently in the wintertime, and this year was a great example, with truly unseasonable warmth through parts of December and February, Davis said. “The air masses that can creep in from the south are increasingly tropical, so we can have spring-like days even in the heart of winter.”
That was the case this winter.
Even with a cooler-than-normal January, the average high Triad temperature for the full three months was 54.9 degrees, which tied for the sixth-warmest on record.
For all of North Carolina, 10 of the past 11 years have been warmer than the long-term average, Davis noted. That period includes six of the state’s 15 warmest winters on record, dating back to 1895.
While winter temperatures are rising fastest, continued year-round warming is expected, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected changes authored by 15 North Carolina climate scientists, including Davis’ boss, State Climatologist Kathie Dello.
But winter could look much different in the future.
By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare in North Carolina except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, the report projects.
In the Triad, more than 8 inches of snow fell this winter — all of it in January, when the historical average is less than 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
