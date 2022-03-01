Like 'a house with a broken air conditioner.' Climate change fuels warm winter in NC, Triad

“(That’s) largely because that decade was bookended by cooler-than-normal years in 2003-04 and 2004-05, and again in 2009-10 and 2010-11,” Davis explained.

Overall, winters in 2013-2022 were 4 degrees warmer than 1973-1982 statewide and in the Triad.

“That decade-over-decade warming during our winters is like living in a house with a broken air conditioner, where the temperature never quite drops as low as you'd expect, and the problem only gets worse as time goes on,” Davis added.

Increasing emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases are to blame.

“In North Carolina, we have felt those impacts most potently in the wintertime, and this year was a great example, with truly unseasonable warmth through parts of December and February, Davis said. “The air masses that can creep in from the south are increasingly tropical, so we can have spring-like days even in the heart of winter.”

That was the case this winter.

Even with a cooler-than-normal January, the average high Triad temperature for the full three months was 54.9 degrees, which tied for the sixth-warmest on record.