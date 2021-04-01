Like alcohol in your ice cream? Alcohol consumables' regulation bill clears state House.

The N.C. House cleared Thursday a bipartisan House bill that provides state regulation over the addition of alcohol to food products, such as ice cream, gum and gelatin.

House Bill 11 approved the vote on a 115-1 margin on third reading. The bill goes to the state Senate for consideration.

The so-called alcohol consumables products would be regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control commission.

In a separate action, the Senate Commerce and Insurance recommended House Bill 73, which would waive certain ABC permit renewal fees for bars for a full year.

HB11 focuses on what the bill described as “alcoholic consumables” that are manufactured or packaged.

Those products would be regulated by the ABC commission if they contain at least 0.5% of alcohol by volume, whether beer, fortified and unfortified wine or liquor.

Alcoholic consumables have gained popularity in recent years, in part as more grocery chains — such as Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods — are carrying the products.