Like alcohol in your ice cream? Alcohol consumables' regulation bill clears state House.

The N.C. House cleared Thursday a bipartisan House bill that provides state regulation over the addition of alcohol to food products, such as ice cream, gum and gelatin.
House Bill 11 approved the vote on a 115-1 margin on third reading. The bill goes to the state Senate for consideration.
The so-called alcohol consumables products would be regulated by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control commission.
In a separate action, the Senate Commerce and Insurance recommended House Bill 73, which would waive certain ABC permit renewal fees for bars for a full year.
HB11 focuses on what the bill described as “alcoholic consumables” that are manufactured or packaged.
Those products would be regulated by the ABC commission if they contain at least 0.5% of alcohol by volume, whether beer, fortified and unfortified wine or liquor.
Alcoholic consumables have gained popularity in recent years, in part as more grocery chains — such as Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods — are carrying the products.
“We do carry some product impacted, but we really don’t have any comment on the legislation,” Lowes Foods spokesperson Kelly Davis said Wednesday. “We will, as always, comply with the final verdict.”
One notable example is the Proof ice cream brand, which contains up to 7% of alcohol by volume with flavors such as bourbon, moonshine and rum.
Other alcoholic consumable products are marketed as containing up to 15% of alcohol by volume.
Additional alcoholic ice cream brands include Arctic Buzz, Tipsy Scoop and SnoBar. Traditional ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs has experimented with alcoholic flavors.
There are retail outlets that offer alcoholic ice cream, such as the Buzzed Bull Creamery with bourbon, rum and vodka flavors starting at 5% alcohol by volume.
Bill sponsors said ABC commission oversight is necessary to regulate the products at retail, such as preventing purchase and consumption by those under age 21.
They cited concerns that some alcoholic consumable products could contain enough alcohol to make consumers at least tipsy.
HB11 also would set stocking and taxing fees on alcoholic consumables similar to how they are applied to other alcoholic products.
ABC permit waiver
The bipartisan House Bill 73 passed the House by a 116-1 vote on March 4.
HB73, which has Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as one of its primary sponsors, would waive permit fees from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
The bill would cover 13 types of permits: on-premises malt beverage; on-premises unfortified wine; on-premises fortified wine; mixed beverages; culinary; mixed beverages catering; guest room cabinet; wine tasting; wine shop; malt beverage tasting; spirituous liquor tasting; antique spirituous liquor; and common area entertainment.
Bar owners who have prepaid ABC permit fees for 2021-22 could request a refund.
Lambeth said there would be an estimated $25 million in permit fees affected by the waiver.
Bars already had payment deadlines extended for certain ABC permit renewals, retroactive to June 30, 2020, after a move by Gov. Roy Cooper last month.
HB4 also directs the ABC Commission to reinstate or reactivate select ABC permits that were canceled or moved to inactive status during 2020.
