Limited local COVID-19 vaccine supplies hamstring mass-vaccination efforts

"While supplies are currently limited, more vaccine will become available in the coming weeks and months, and there will be enough for everyone to get a vaccine who wants one."

Limited heads-up

Meanwhile, the Forsyth health department, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have been asked to be as fair, efficient, effective and diversified with the dispensing of limited allocations of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Yet, those groups typically are given a limited heads-up — typically Thursday night or Friday morning — about the next week's allotment.

All of which has contributed to layer upon layer of confusion for many of those eligible for vaccination, particularly among individuals ages 65 to 74 who were added recently to the eligibility list in the Phase 1A and 1B categories with health-care workers and those ages 75 and older.

Callers and emailers to the Winston-Salem Journal, as well as those on social media, have expressed concerns about being in competition for the limited vaccination appointments and doses, particularly as it appears at times that securing an appointment is more a matter of luck as timing.