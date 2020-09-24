Limited trick-or-treating activities can be done safely, Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert says

The CDC said that "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading virus."

That includes: going door to door to receive candy and other treats; handing out candy from trunks of cars lined up in a large parking lot; indoor haunted houses and costumed parties; hayrides with individuals not in your family; and traveling to a rural fall festival not in your immediate community to avoid virus community spread.

The CDC listed as moderate-risk activities as including (in supervised settings): providing candy and treats in individually wrapped goodie bags at the end in a driveway or edge of a yard; having an outdoor costume parade with social distancing restrictions; outdoor haunted forests or trails.

The CDC said that children should not wear a Halloween mask over a protective cloth COVID mask "because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breather. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask."

"If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised."

Ohl said daytime trick-or-treating is advisable. He favors candy and other treats being tossed out Mardi Gras style to children in their yards and driveways as long as they are supervised by parents or other family members.