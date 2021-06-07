Line of strong storms moving through Forsyth and Davidson counties

The National Weather Service said a line of strong thunderstorms is moving through Forsyth and Davidson counties through 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, with wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour possible.
While not placing the area under a storm warning or watch, forecasters said the storms could produce potentially deadly cloud to ground lightning in addition to strong winds.
Rain could fall at the rate of one to two inches per hour, forecasters said.
Wes Young
