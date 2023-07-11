Wake Forest University School of Medicine is enrolling participants for a study to determine how to help older adults safely lose weight without diminishing their bone mass.

The $7 million federal study also involves the university’s Department of Health and Exercise Science and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The five-year study is known by the acronym BEACON, which stands for Bone, Exercise, Alendronate and Caloric Restriction.

The study’s goal is evaluating the role that a combination of resistance training and bone-strengthening exercises and/or osteoporosis medication use can play in the weight-loss regimen.

According to research published in the American Journal of Medicine and the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, more than half of all adults experiencing a hip fracture end up permanently disabled, with 25 percent likely to die in the subsequent year.

Researchers are recruiting overweight adults ages 60 and older who already have low-bone mass and are not currently taking osteoporosis medication.

Applicants are asked to fill out a brief survey at https://redcap.link/BEACONSTUDY to see if they qualify. Other options is to call the study team directly 336-713-8539 and selecting option 2, or emailing to BeaconStudy@wakehealth.edu.

Kristen Beavers, the study’s principal investigator, has been studying for about a decade what she considers as “a paradox” — that while shedding pounds can help stave off heart disease and diabetes, it can also increase bone loss and subsequent fracture risk.

Beavers’ previous research has considered how resistance training helps offset bone and muscle loss associated with weight loss, and how wearing a weighted vest, a type of bone-loading activity, might help offset bone and muscle loss while dropping fat.

Beavers said that when weight loads are applied to your bones, through anything from walking to stair climbing, “it tells the body to slow the bone loss that occurs naturally as we age.”

The addition of a first line osteoporosis drug like alendronate, a bisphosphonate medication that goes by the brand name Fosamax, was the next logical step, she said.

“Bisphosphonates are FDA-approved medications that have been used for a long time to prevent and treat osteoporosis, which is age-related bone loss,” said Beavers, an associate professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Science.

Participants will follow a one-year dietary weight loss program, and then will be subdivided into four groups: bisphosphonate plus resistance training with bone loading exercises; bisphosphonate only; resistance training with bone loading exercises only; and no bisphosphonate and no resistance training or bone loading exercises.

Beavers said she is hopeful that results from the BEACON trial show these drugs can be repurposed to help preserve bone in older adults while they lose weight.

The study coincides with the arrival of new technology to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Ashley Weaver, associate professor of biomedical engineering with the medical school.

The technology, called high-resolution peripheral quantitative computed tomography (HRpQCT), is capable of producing detailed images of bone architecture.

It allows researchers to tell exactly how each intervention — resistance training with bone-loading exercises, such as hopping, and/or the bisphosphonate, alendronate — affect bone structure during weight loss.

One hypothesis is that the drug will affect trabecular bone, which is found inside the ends of long bones, such as the ankle or wrist, while the bone loading exercises will affect the outer cortical bone, the strong, dense material that protects the length of the bone.

Weaver said Wake Forest’s HRpQCT, which has been approved for research only, is the only such device within a five-hour drive of Winston-Salem.

In addition to receiving the dietary weight loss program, all participants will be encouraged to do about 30 minutes per day of cardiovascular exercise, such as walking.

The interventions will last for 12 months, with bone-mass assessments at the beginning and again at six and 12 months.

An optional 24-month assessment will help determine how effective the treatment was long term on bone health.