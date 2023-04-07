In my last column on written communication in your job search, I discussed email and texts and briefly touched on general social media guidelines. Today, I’ll focus on LinkedIn and offer suggestions on building your online presence.

LinkedIn has grown to over 800 million users worldwide and remains the top social media platform for professionals. It’s certainly a go-to resource for job hunters and recruiters alike. Yet, it’s more than that. LinkedIn is a place to learn best practices, upskill and engage with others.

Whether or not you’re in a job search, consider using LinkedIn to help keep your name top-of-mind as an informed and engaged subject matter expert. How do you do that?

First, post content relevant to your audience. Most of my posts involve job search content or professional development opportunities. Think of your intended audience. What content would they find useful and interesting?

In addition to posting relevant content, interact with others on the platform. Here’s where the “social” in “social media” comes into play. When someone’s post is of interest, take time to comment on it instead of simply “liking” it. Often, the person who posted it will respond. Others who view their post will see your relevant comment.

All of this not only helps others learn about you, but also helps you get to know them. It’s valuable for relationship building and growing your network.

Your LinkedIn profile page’s “about” section allows you ample space to share your story: interests, passions, keywords and ways to add value to others and their organization. Write it in the first person, using the pronoun “I”.

Then there's your “headline,” which appears beneath your name on the profile page. Consider editing it to be something other than simply your most recent title and employer. Use terms relevant to your career goals so that you’ll show up in related search results. These could be job titles, but also could be functions or processes.

Seek to inform and engage. Try to avoid overtly controversial topics. All your content is public on LinkedIn. Someone can see your activity (posts, likes, comments) even if you’re not connected to them.

While it can be tempting, refrain from bashing your current employer. For that matter, avoid bashing any past employer. If you slipped up and got carried away, simply go to your “activity” section to review your past posts, likes, comments, etc. Find what's objectionable and delete it.

Most companies will review your LinkedIn profile at some point during their hiring process. They may also conduct an online search. Will their impression of you be positive or negative?

Shape your online persona by consistently engaging in relevant content in an appropriate manner. Take the time to ensure your online presence is positive.

I host a free online LinkedIn training session each Thursday at noon. Whether it’s LinkedIn or job search assistance, all our center’s services are free.