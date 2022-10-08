Livestock shows hearken back to fair's ag heritage

The midway was dark and the carnies fast asleep when Isaac Schmiesing and his family pulled up to the livestock barn at the Carolina Classic Fair about an hour before sunrise one day last week.

In the early morning darkness, hours before the first elephant ear was dipped into hot grease and the first riders fastened inside The Zipper, three generations of the family went to work, washing, brushing and primping their Guernsey calves for the dairy show that was set to begin in a few hours.

From their hooves to their ears, the cows needed to shine. That meant not a drop of manure, not a strand of hay, not a smidgen of grime on their massive bodies.

“It’s a beauty pageant for cows,” said Clair Stokes Wylie, Isaac’s grandmother and something of a legend in local dairy circles.

The Carolina Classic Fair has its roots in agricultural, starting as a grain exposition in the 19th century. A livestock show was eventually added, followed by games, rides and other carnival attractions.

Somewhere along the line, the fair became more about deep-fried Twinkies than prized heifers.

And yet, inside the dairy barn last week, there was evidence that the fair's long ties to agriculture remain intact, even as the number of livestock entries dwindle.

On Monday and Tuesday about 215 Holsteins, Jerseys, Guernseys, Brown Swiss and Ayrshires from around the Southeast competed to be Grand Champion, a coveted honor that can mean more money when it comes time to market the cows for breeding.

If the dairy show was a beauty pageant, as Wylie said, then Amanda Lutz was the pageant judge. A dairy farmer from Chester, S.C., Lutz spent about eight hours over the course of two days, looking at all 215 heifers, sizing up legs, chests, ribs and, in the case of mature cows, their udders.

Lutz developed her sharp eye for judging over the course of a lifetime, learning as a toddler on her family's dairy farm in the Shenandoah Valley then studying dairy science at Virginia Tech.

"That's a beautiful mammary system," she'd say more than a few times over the course of the two-day dairy show.

Showmanship

On Monday, Lutz was up by 4:30 a.m., milking 70 cows on her South Carolina farm, before showering and hopping in her car and driving to the fair in time for the first dairy show at 3 p.m., the showmanship division for Holsteins, Ayrshires and Brown Swiss.

Showmanship is judged mostly on how well exhibitors handle and present their animals to the judge, rather than the cow’s physical characteristics.

With a few motions, good showmen can get even the largest cows to stop, back up, lift their heads and remain calm in the ring.

In the junior showmanship division on Monday, the calves walked single-file, making a wide circle. Lutz honed in on Madeline Branch, a 9-year-old from Mount Airy.

A saucer-sized silver belt buckle from the West Virginia State Fair accented her milk-white outfit, the traditional garb of dairy exhibitors.

Madeline watched Lutz, sneaking a few glances at her calf, Calzone, to make sure she was calm and relaxed. Madeline bought Calzone, a Brown Swiss, in Maryland, using her own money.

With the assuredness of an old cowhand, Madeline brought Calzone to a stop upon Lutz's silent command, then positioned her legs in a way that would make her look prize-worthy.

Leading up to the fair, Madeline worked with Calzone every day for 30 minutes, work that paid off with a blue ribbon that brought a smile to her mother, Brittany, who flashed her a thumbs up from outside the ring.

“She’s really proud of that calf,” Brittany said of Madeline.

Procession

On Tuesday morning, with only a few food stands open, the midway deserted and just a few early birds strolling the fairgrounds, the dairy barn was abuzz as exhibitors, including Isaac, prepared for another round of showmanship, this one involving Guernseys and Jerseys.

Nine-year old Isaac, whose red hair matches his calf Dancer's, huddled with his grandmother, Wylie, before the show.

That was a wise move on Isaac's part. Grandma knows her stuff.

Wylie grew up on a farm and operates Goldprint Farm, along with family members, including her husband, Paul, in Linwood, a small town in southern Davidson County. The Guernseys raised on the farm have been consistent prize-winners at fairs around the country for decades.

“I was told that I had my diapers changed at the State Fair,” Wylie said with a laugh as she walked around the dairy barn last week.

When the Randolph County Fair’s dairy show was abruptly moved to the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds last Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, Wylie filled in as judge.

"She's my idol," Lutz said of Wylie.

Wylie pulled Isaac close to review some questions that Lutz was likely to ask each of the participants.

“How old is your calf?”

“What's her name?”

“What is her breed?”

Isaac nailed the answers.

“What kind of hay does she eat?”

That stumped Isaac.

“Grass hay,” Wylie said.

In the ring, Isaac occasionally looked toward his mother Carrie Schmiesing for guidance, as he led Dancer, who behaved beautifully.

She occasionally signaled for Isaac to adjust his grip on the reins to lift Dancer’s head.

Lutz bent down to talk with each of the young exhibitors before giving the calves another long glance. After a few minutes, she tapped the rump of Clint Robson’s calf, Bella.

Lutz picked up a microphone and explained her decision, as she did after each show, to a handful of spectators in the showring.

“He never missed a beat,” Lutz said of Clint.

Clint and his family woke up at 4:30 a.m., to make it to the barn at 5:45 a.m., from their home in Dobson. Once in the barn, Clint washed and fed Bella then began grooming, which included spiking up the hair along Bella’s spine, firming it up with glue then blow drying it to give the appearance of a strong, straight spine.

“That cow has more hair products than I do,” said Clint’s mom, Chrissy.

Isaac showed three more times on Tuesday, winning in the junior champion winter calf division with Dancer. The family loaded up their cattle and headed back to their farm with several ribbons in hand. They'll rest for several days before heading to the South Carolina State Fair this week.

The procession of cows on Tuesday lasted nearly five hours, and Lutz was on her feet for all of it, never stopping to sit or eat, taking only the occasional sip of water.

Judging is a side gig for Lutz. She does it mostly to help the shrinking community of dairy farmers. Kids can develop a strong work ethic showing large food animals and learn where some of their food comes from, she said.

"I enjoy working with kids," she said. "But yes, my feet hurt."

By the time the dairy show ended on Tuesday afternoon, the faint echoes of screams and pulsing basslines from the midway drifted into the quiet show ring.

The fair, as most of us know it, was cranking up, but there would be no corn dog or Tilt-A-Whirl for Lutz.

"I've got to get home," she said, "and check on my cows."