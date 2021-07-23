Lobo, Winston-Salem police dog, has died

"Lobo spent his retirement napping, getting unlimited belly rubs, and chasing tennis balls at his home with Officer Lemert and his family," the city said. "We thank you for your service, Lobo."

The North American Police Working Dog Association tests and certifies the city's police dogs, the police department said on its website. Once in the field, they work five to seven years, and then the dogs are retired.

Police dogs, such as Lobo, complete 400 hours of training with their handlers, the police department said on its website. The department lists nine dogs as part of its K-9 unit.

The dogs are trained to detect the odors of marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. The dogs also are trained in tracking, article searches, building searches and handler protection.

In a recent YouTube video, Sgt. Charles Neil Berrier, the commander of the department's special operations canine unit, described the work of police dogs.

"They can do things we can't do," Berrier said. "They can track. If a suspect runs from committing a crime, the dogs can track him down."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.