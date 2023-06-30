Four local activist groups will hold a rally Saturday to speak out against several Republican-sponsored laws, including one that increases the amount of money the state spends on private school vouchers and another that bars teachers from teaching about race and sex in some contexts in public schools.

The groups, Hate Out of Winston, Action4Equity, the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America and Housing Justice Now will hold the event at 1 p.m. at the Other Suns Coffee Shop, 414 N. Laura Wall Blvd.

The laws go into effect Saturday.

Another law will ban cities and counties from requiring that landlords take federal low-income housing vouchers, except in defined situations.

The law also requires tenants who have service animals to provide written verification from a health-care professional regarding their disability and need for the animal.

Housing Justice Now opposes this law, which it says will erode tenants' rights.