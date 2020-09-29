Local and statewide reactions differ on presidential debate

The debate Tuesday night between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the former vice president, drew mixed reactions from local and statewide political figures and a local observer.
The first segment of the debate focused on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, and on the Affordable Care Act.
Allan Louden, a professor of communication at Wake Forest University, said he noticed the tone and the lack of civility of both candidates.
"After the first segment, I would describe it as a debate by interruption," Louden said. "My question would be, is it possible to practice democracy or does democracy require civility."
Trump intentionally interrupted Biden in an attempt to fluster Biden and get Biden "to show signs of slippage," Louden said, noting that Biden's response was to laugh.
"The interruption by both (Biden and Trump) and the moderator (Chris Wallace) became so consistent with people talking over each other," Louden said. "At one point, Biden had to say to Trump. 'Please shut up.' That's how I saw the first segment."
Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said Trump had a strong performance.
"What we saw in the debate is what we already knew: President Trump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Berlin said in an email. "During this historical period, we are feeling the government firsthand. We feel their decisions in our wallets and in our own backyards."
Kevin Farmer, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, couldn't be reached Tuesday night to comment.
Austin Cook, a spokesman for the N.C. Democratic Party, said that Trump showed his weakness when he talked about the Affordable Care Act.
“Especially in North Carolina, the critical issue of this election is access to affordable health care," Cook said in an email. "Trump made it clear tonight he won’t stop at anything to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and rip away the protections millions of North Carolinians depend on.
"But after five years of talk and promises, he (Trump) still has no plan to replace it," Cook said. "Especially after Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court, voters here will remember his crusade to throw millions of people off their health insurance when they head to the ballot box."
Tim Wiggington, a spokesman for the N.C. Republican Party, called attention to Trump's praise for Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"On the other hand, Joe Biden refuses to release his list of potential nominees," Wiggington said in an email. "At least on the Supreme Court nomination battle, President Trump published his list well ahead of time, so that voters know what type of Supreme Court nominees he would pick.
"Joe Biden refuses to release his list because he would lose votes if the American people knew what type of radical nominees Biden would nominate …," Wiggington said.
