Local and statewide reactions differ on presidential debate

The debate Tuesday night between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the former vice president, drew mixed reactions from local and statewide political figures and a local observer.

The first segment of the debate focused on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, and on the Affordable Care Act.

Allan Louden, a professor of communication at Wake Forest University, said he noticed the tone and the lack of civility of both candidates.

"After the first segment, I would describe it as a debate by interruption," Louden said. "My question would be, is it possible to practice democracy or does democracy require civility."

Trump intentionally interrupted Biden in an attempt to fluster Biden and get Biden "to show signs of slippage," Louden said, noting that Biden's response was to laugh.

"The interruption by both (Biden and Trump) and the moderator (Chris Wallace) became so consistent with people talking over each other," Louden said. "At one point, Biden had to say to Trump. 'Please shut up.' That's how I saw the first segment."

Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said Trump had a strong performance.