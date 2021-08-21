Local Army veteran is dejected about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan after the U.S. military spent nearly 20 years in that country

Harold Eustache of Winston-Salem was dejected when he saw recent news reports of the Taliban entering Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and hundreds of Afghans rushing U.S. military planes at the city’s main airport.
“It made me sad on a personal level because I lost guys over there,” said Eustache, who served as an Army sergeant in the U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in 2009.
Eustache, who also served in Iraq, said he supports the withdrawal of the U.S. armed forces from Afghanistan. During his military career, Eustache suffered seven concussions, he said.
Eustache is dismayed about how the American withdrawal is being conducted, he said.
“It’s about the way we got out, and being disrespectful to the soldiers who actually gave their lives in Afghanistan,” Eustache said.
When his unit held memorials for the soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan, Eustache and his comrades would ask, “Why are we doing this for?” Eustache said.
There were 2,448 members of the U.S. military who were killed in Afghanistan during the American combat mission against the Taliban and al-Qaida terrorists who staged the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.
Eustache, 39, is a local criminal defense attorney and the vice chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party.
Despite their doubts, Eustache and the members in his pathfinder company of 50 soldiers did their duty, he said. Seven soldiers in the company died during the 10½ months that Eustache served in Afghanistan.
Eustache also was troubled when the Afghan Army surrendered Bagram Air Base to the Taliban on Aug. 15, he said.
The air base had been the center of U.S. military operations against the Taliban for nearly two decades.
“We gave it to the Afghan army,” Eustache said. “It folded very quickly.”
The Taliban insurgents also captured smaller fire bases that Eustache and other soldiers established during the war. Those bases were named for U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan, and paid for by “our blood and treasure,” Eustache said.
“That was upsetting to me,” Eustache said. “How could we just let those bases go? It’s frustrating.”
As of 2020, the U.S. government had spent an estimated $2 trillion during its combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
In July, the Taliban seized Jalalabad Air Base from the Afghan Air Force. Eustache’s company was stationed at Jalalabad Air Base during his time in Afghanistan.
The U.S. withdrawal is embarrassing to the nation, Eustache said.
“We didn’t seem prepared to get our people out in an orderly fashion,” Eustache said.
He acknowledged that the U.S. military expelled the Taliban from Afghanistan to prevent terrorists from again attacking the United States as they did on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I pray for what we did as soldiers prevented that from happening,” Eustache said. “We did keep the Taliban on the run.”
During the war in Afghanistan, about 66,000 members of the Afghan national military and police were killed. Another 47,245 Afghan civilians died in the war.
A total of 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters were killed in the fighting.
When 9/11 happened, Eustache was a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
“That affected me so such, I wanted to serve my country,” Eustache said. “So it was worth it to protect our country.”
Eustache said he was disappointed with Afghan soldiers who laid down their weapons, abandoned their equipment and surrendered their country to the Taliban.
During 2009, Eustache’s unit helped train some Afghan soldiers, and he saw Afghan soldiers die in battle, he said.
In the end, many Afghan soldiers grew tired of their civil war with the Taliban, Eustache said. He described the Taliban insurgents as tough fighters.
“They were afraid of the Taliban,” Eustache said of the Afghan soldiers. “Some of the Taliban are their family members and people that they know. There wasn’t much of a fight.”
Army Maj. Katherine Austin of Winston-Salem, an operating-room nurse, said she had orders to be deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, but those orders were rescinded because she retired.
Austin, 72, said she supports President Joe Biden’s view about the situation in Afghanistan.
Biden said Monday that he stands behind his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan as he acknowledged the troubling images coming out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the Afghan government.
“We were over there for 20 years, and we lost so many lives,” said Austin, a veteran of the Persian Gulf War in 1991. “The Afghans had enough time to learn how to defend themselves.”
