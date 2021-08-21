Local Army veteran is dejected about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan after the U.S. military spent nearly 20 years in that country

Harold Eustache of Winston-Salem was dejected when he saw recent news reports of the Taliban entering Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and hundreds of Afghans rushing U.S. military planes at the city’s main airport.

“It made me sad on a personal level because I lost guys over there,” said Eustache, who served as an Army sergeant in the U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in 2009.

Eustache, who also served in Iraq, said he supports the withdrawal of the U.S. armed forces from Afghanistan. During his military career, Eustache suffered seven concussions, he said.

Eustache is dismayed about how the American withdrawal is being conducted, he said.

“It’s about the way we got out, and being disrespectful to the soldiers who actually gave their lives in Afghanistan,” Eustache said.

When his unit held memorials for the soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan, Eustache and his comrades would ask, “Why are we doing this for?” Eustache said.

There were 2,448 members of the U.S. military who were killed in Afghanistan during the American combat mission against the Taliban and al-Qaida terrorists who staged the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.