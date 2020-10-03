Local bars try to balance ability to reopen with limited customer capacity

Patience may be a virtue, but it doesn't pay the bills or keep the doors open.
That's according to Danielle Bull, owner of Bull's Tavern at 408 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
Bull can recite from memory the six target dates — what she refers to as "false starts" — in which her and about 1,060 private bars statewide had hoped Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration would give them the green light to reopen.
"May 22 (when Phase Two began), June 26, July 17, Aug. 9, Sept. 11 and now Oct. 2," Bull said.
The next target date for a potential loosening of restrictions on private bars is Oct. 23.
"I'm a realist," Bull said. "At some point, after you've spent time and effort preparing to reopen from a socially responsible space, only to be let down and left frustrated, you just began to question whether it is worth it to keep fighting the fight.
"But, I will, if for no other reason to keep bringing attention to our cause in hopes we'll finally prevail."
As the Phase Three reopening commenced at 5 p.m. Friday — after 199 days of private bars being shut down for COVID-19 — Bull chose not to participate.
Phase Three restrictions continue to prohibit indoor service, and permit just a 30% capacity, or 100 customers, outdoors.
Bars, such as Bull's Tavern, can have seven customers per 1,000 square feet outdoors for areas without designated outdoor capacity.
"It just doesn't make sense to run a bar with only six to eight customers at a time," Bull said. "At 50% capacity without the square footage restriction, that would be more viable and we could at least have a chance financially."
Yet, Bull is making plans to do on Oct. 10 her version of the downtown Streatery strategy, converting her parking lot into service space.
'One size fits all'
Bull, along with several other local bar owners, said much of their frustration comes from what they call "a one size fits all" approach from the Cooper administration.
They remain perturbed by what they call the unfairness of restaurants that serve alcohol, breweries and distilleries being allowed to operate at 50% outdoor capacity since May 22.
"Restaurants are turning into bars in too many instances," Bull said. "There's no reason for such a discrepancy."
The governor’s office concluded that alcohol consumption at sit-down restaurants generally created a more subdued atmosphere than the lively, dynamic atmosphere of many bars.
James Reynolds, owner of the Old Nick's Pub in Arcadia, agreed that having seven customers at a time on his patio "is not enough."
"I do not have enough room outside to help me open," Reynolds said. "I can't expand into parking lot or alleys."
Reynolds said he opened the Arcadia bar in August 2019 on a licensing agreement with Jennifer and Norman Hill, who own the Old Nick's location in Lewisville.
"We are a community type bar. We finally became profitable going into March, then the shutdown," Reynolds said.
"I took out a (federal paycheck protection program) loan to help get through this, thinking it was only gonna be a couple months. Now, funds are drying up, and we're still not open."
"If I'm not open by November at a minimum of half capacity, I might not be able to open again, unless we get relief."
Reynolds said he "really never thought a governor could be this disastrous to bars."
"Even if we get to open, I'm not sure all bars can recover and be able to pay off all the debt we managed to ring up during this closure," Reynolds said. "I would have rather had Cooper just say 'we're still not opening, you guys' instead of making it sound like he's trying to give us some relief."
Reynolds said waiting for Cooper to make reopening announcements at his press conference "has been a nightmare."
"I've lost over a thousand dollars in beer because of the first closing. Then in May, when we were looking at opening, we had got more beer just for the shutdown to be continued, losing a couple more thousand."
Given that state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that there has been no super-spreader event or major outbreak since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4, Reynolds questions why bars continue to be treated differently that other venues that serve alcohol.
"If packed restaurants and breweries haven't cause a spike, what makes (Cooper) think bars are different?" Reynolds asked.
Frustrations
Part of the answer to Reynolds' question is that Cooper and Cohen have shared since the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March that some social activities were more risky than others.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have indicated that the consumption of alcohol lowers inhibitions and makes people more likely to engage in behaviors that increase the risk of spread of COVID-19, according to Cooper's order.
"People who are drinking beverages cannot consistently wear face coverings," the order said. "And when people gather to consume alcohol in public, they often speak loudly, laugh, yell or sing, spreading respiratory droplets that contain the COVID-19 virus."
Another part of the answer is that there have been efforts by bars, including some locally, to try to find loopholes in Cooper's orders, such as opening a kitchen for food services that could allow for indoor alcohol sales.
However, state Alcohol Law Enforcement visited a number of privately owned bars in early September, informing their operators that the businesses must close under Cooper's order.
Some political analysts have speculated those actions — which might have been perceived as trying to defy the shutdown orders — may have had a counterproductive influence on Cooper and state public health officials.
Reynolds said he believes "Cooper has dropped the ball" when it comes to private bars.
"If he was truly concerned, he would have delayed restaurants and others into summer. Make it fair. Or at least open us with restrictions and ALE/ABC officials following up on us to make sure we keep up to standards," Reynolds said.
The N.C. Bar and Tavern Association posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Cooper's reopening plan represents "an unworkable path" and was "pointless."
"Most municipalities don’t issue occupancy certificates for outdoors, so under the rules ... it is virtually impossible to pay for staff and overhead with fewer than 20 customers.
"To have 20 customers, a bar would need to have at least 60 seats outside, or 3,000 square feet of patio space. Out of 93 bars surveyed by the (association), only six qualify to have more than 20 customers. Fifty-nine have a dozen outside seats or fewer."
Association president Zack Medford said "we urge the governor to incorporate the proposed NCBATA Health & Safety Guidance and allow bars to open indoors at 50% capacity — just like our competitors.”
“Bars are ready to open safely, and we know how to do it," Medford said. "We just need a real chance.”
Bull agreed, saying if there is any private business that knows how to operate under tight safety restrictions, it is private bars.
"We know how to handle crowds, college kids misbehaving," Bull said. "We have ID checks, rules posted, because we want to keep our liquor license and stay in business."
Reopening
Local bars that felt 30% capacity provided enough customers to reopen posted images of their return on their Facebook pages Friday and Saturday.
Joyner's Bar at 854 W. Fourth St. posted a picture of a mixed drink served with a strawberry as its invitation to returning customers.
Vintage Sofa Bar at 1001 Burke St. in Winston-Salem also featured mixed drinks in its welcome back message. Employees at the bar said they were too busy Friday night to comment how on business was going.
Others, such as Fair Witness at 290 E. Fourth St., said they preferred waiting until the upcoming week to reopen so they could properly restock and prepare for returning customers.
Fair Witness officials said they figured that 30% capacity would allow it to have up to 21 customers on its patio.
"Our plan as of now is to reopen next Thursday the 8th in order to finish setting everything up what we need and getting all of our stock, produce and supply orders in and delivered," Fair Witness said on its Facebook page. "We could be open this Friday (Oct. 2), but we don’t want to rush this. We want to do it right."
The plan is to be open Oct. 8-10, then close on Oct. 11 to reassess "and see what worked and what needs to change to make service safe and easy."
"We will be taking orders at the table where you may remove your mask and then bringing your orders to you and checking in and bussing up.
"This may mean orders take 30 seconds longer, so please be patient with us. These are uncharted waters for us. On the bright side, you get a fancier experience at no cost and we get our step goals in.
"We have been really moved by the messages and support we have received from our town and we are psyched to get to see you all again."
The Silver Moon Saloon at 632 Trade St. reopened at 5 p.m. Friday, said James Douglas of East Bend, one of its bartenders. Business was steady most of Friday night, he said.
"There were six people who were waiting for us to open," Douglas said.
The bar had been closed since March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this story.
