Local bars try to balance ability to reopen with limited customer capacity

"I do not have enough room outside to help me open," Reynolds said. "I can't expand into parking lot or alleys."

Reynolds said he opened the Arcadia bar in August 2019 on a licensing agreement with Jennifer and Norman Hill, who own the Old Nick's location in Lewisville.

"We are a community type bar. We finally became profitable going into March, then the shutdown," Reynolds said.

"I took out a (federal paycheck protection program) loan to help get through this, thinking it was only gonna be a couple months. Now, funds are drying up, and we're still not open."

"If I'm not open by November at a minimum of half capacity, I might not be able to open again, unless we get relief."

Reynolds said he "really never thought a governor could be this disastrous to bars."

"Even if we get to open, I'm not sure all bars can recover and be able to pay off all the debt we managed to ring up during this closure," Reynolds said. "I would have rather had Cooper just say 'we're still not opening, you guys' instead of making it sound like he's trying to give us some relief."

Reynolds said waiting for Cooper to make reopening announcements at his press conference "has been a nightmare."