Local church holds rally for Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man fatally shot by deputies in Elizabeth City
Local church holds rally for Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man fatally shot by deputies in Elizabeth City

A group of seven local ministers called for justice Tuesday for Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City who was killed April 21 in a deputy-involved shooting.

"The case cannot be a cover-up of violence," said the Rev. John Mendez, the retired pastor at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. "We are demanding the truth."

The ministers gathered at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue for the rally. Similar events were held in Greensboro, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Asheville, Raleigh and Wilmington.

The rallies were organized by Repairers of the Breach, the N.C. Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. Those organizations are demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

Marches have been a nightly occurrence in Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown's April 21 death. Protesters say that Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff's deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. But a prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying that Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.

The Rev. Paul Robeson Ford, the pastor at First Baptist Church, called for the release of the full video that shows how Brown was shot. Ford called on Gov. Roy Cooper to appoint a special prosecutor in the case and for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case as well.

"It's easy to get exhausted with the pace of justice," Ford said.

The Rev. Sarah Howell-Miller of Green Street United Methodist Church said that Brown was a victim of the nation's drug war, which she described as deeply racist and part of a system of white supremacy.

The Rev. Craig Schaub of Parkway United Church of Christ said that white people must also call for justice in the Brown case.

