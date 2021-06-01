Local church holds rally for Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man fatally shot by deputies in Elizabeth City

A group of seven local ministers called for justice Tuesday for Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City who was killed April 21 in a deputy-involved shooting.

"The case cannot be a cover-up of violence," said the Rev. John Mendez, the retired pastor at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. "We are demanding the truth."

The ministers gathered at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue for the rally. Similar events were held in Greensboro, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Asheville, Raleigh and Wilmington.

The rallies were organized by Repairers of the Breach, the N.C. Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. Those organizations are demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

Marches have been a nightly occurrence in Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown's April 21 death. Protesters say that Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff's deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. But a prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying that Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.