Local church to provide free food and other items on Saturday

Whole Man Ministries will hold a community drive-through giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.
The church will give out free food boxes, cat and dog food, toys, household goods and other items.
Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said all are welcome.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today