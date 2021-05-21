 Skip to main content
Local church to provide free food and other items on Saturday
Whole Man Ministries will hold a community drive-through giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem.

The church will give out free food boxes, cat and dog food, toys, household goods and other items.

Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries said all are welcome.

