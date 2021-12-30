Local entertainment venues cancel or change New Year's Eve events due to COVID-19 surge

Dr. Mandy Cohen, whose last day as state health secretary is Friday, has advised getting tested for COVID-19 two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that with delta variant representing half of new cases, it's a good idea to limit attendance at indoor public gatherings through at least early February, and continue to wear masks in those settings.

"If you want to have a New Year's celebration, you can have it," Ohl said.

"I'm not saying 'Party like it's 1999,' to quote Prince, but if you want to get together with a couple or three other families, and you know their vaccine status, I think that's fine.

"If it's a packed club where there's no room even to dance (because) you are so close to other people, it's not a good idea," Ohl said.

Ohl expects that during January "there will be more large events canceled than not canceled." Variables include the comfortable level, preference and risk issues of the performers.