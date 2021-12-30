Local entertainment venues cancel or change New Year's Eve events due to COVID-19 surge

One of the largest local New Year's Eve celebration events — The Plaids concert at The Ramkat — has been canceled by the venue in response to the record surge in COVID-19 cases.
Ramkat officials posted on its website their concerns about the "spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant rising fast in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and across the state."
"We have made this decision in close consultation with the band."
Meanwhile, Foothills Brewing has shifted its Karon Click and The Hotlicks concert to its tasting room facility at 3 to 6 p.m.
Jamie Bartholomaus, Foothills' president and co-owner, said the band "felt more comfortable moving to our outdoor venue at the Tasting Room."
Several bars and clubs still plan to ring in the new year with in-person events, according to officials and Facebook posts.
That includes Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle performing at Earl's, while Old Nick's Pub is proceeding with a concert by the Rounders.
Several bars and clubs are holding dance and DJ events, or their typical Friday night schedule.
Recommendations
Local public health officials are recommending that local residents avoid sizable public events, and limited in-person gatherings to those who are fully vaccinated and possibly received a booster.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, whose last day as state health secretary is Friday, has advised getting tested for COVID-19 two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that with delta variant representing half of new cases, it's a good idea to limit attendance at indoor public gatherings through at least early February, and continue to wear masks in those settings.
"If you want to have a New Year's celebration, you can have it," Ohl said.
"I'm not saying 'Party like it's 1999,' to quote Prince, but if you want to get together with a couple or three other families, and you know their vaccine status, I think that's fine.
"If it's a packed club where there's no room even to dance (because) you are so close to other people, it's not a good idea," Ohl said.
Ohl expects that during January "there will be more large events canceled than not canceled." Variables include the comfortable level, preference and risk issues of the performers.
Officials with Forsyth County Department of Public Health recommended Thursday that vaccinated and boosted individuals should limit their risks to small gatherings.
"Stay in your bubble. Know your people if they have been vaccinated and boosted," said Maura Trimble, the department's nursing supervisor for communicable diseases.
"Keep your parties small, and if you are going to be out there doing wild and crazy things is probably not the best idea right now."
Ramkat, Foothills response
Ramkat officials said they will attempt to book The Plaids for a concert in 2022.
"Our No. 1 priority has always been to protect and ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff and performers," according to the post.
Part of the reasoning for cancelling was communications received over the past week "from a number of ticket holders to Friday's show who have recently contracted or been exposed to COVID."
"As an entertainment venue that hosts large gatherings, we understand and take seriously the potential impact we can have on the health and safety of our local community, including our health care workers and first responders.
"Given the current circumstances, we could not justify moving forward with Friday's concert."
Foothills officials cited that "in light of recent events, we have decided to move our NYE party to @foothillstastingroom."
"Karon Click and The Hotlicks will be performing outside to get your NYE started off right. If you’d still like to join us at the pub for dinner and drinks, we will be open and happy to serve you."
Bartholomaus said his venues are not requiring proof of vaccination for attendance.
"We are still enforcing masks unless seated indoors," Bartholomaus said. "We expect a big dinner crowd, and we confidently serve hundreds a day between Foothills pub and restaurant and our event space.
"New Year's Eve will be no different. We're also open New Year's Day for people who want to celebrate on Saturday."
Monstercade posted on its Facebook page that "per talent request, we will be checking vaccination records at the door, so bring your vax card, or a photo of it on your phone."
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376