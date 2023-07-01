With Fourth of July, comes fireworks, and with fireworks comes risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework injuries in 2022, and at least 11 people died.

Dr. Hunter Slemp, a family medicine doctor at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics, provided tips on how to keep individuals and families safe while shooting fireworks this holiday.

To stay away from all risks, Slemp advised to just leave it to the “pros.”

“I think in general, it’s good advice to avoid lighting your own fireworks in your backyard, especially with your children present,” Slemp said. “Instead, leave it to the pros who know how to put on a show.”

Slemp said it’s best to watch the show at least 500 feet from where fireworks are launched because of the noise. According to the American-Speech-Language-Hearing Association, fireworks can be as loud as 150 decibels.

“When they go off, it’s twice as loud as what’s necessary to harm your hearing, and children’s hearing is quite sensitive,” Slemp said. He advised that infants wear protective headphones.

For people who choose to light fireworks themselves, here are some more tips.

Stay away from sparklers

Slemp said the problem with sparklers, or handheld fireworks, is the temperature.

“People will think they’re safe,” Slemp said. “But man, they burn hot. Like 2,000 degrees hot, which is hot enough to melt some metals.”

Slemp warned that sparklers can cause burns to children and that the flying sparks can cause eye injuries. Instead of holding sparklers, he suggested waving a flag or a glowstick.

Don’t let children, or teens, set off fireworks

Slemp advised having an adult present when letting off fireworks and not letting children, or teens, close to the action. He also said not to let kids hold fireworks in their hands while they’re burning.

In the 2022 firework injury report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, children under 15 years old accounted for 28 percent of those injuries.

Soak unused fireworks before disposing them

Slemp recommended soaking any unused fireworks in water before throwing them away. It’s best to let them sit in water for at least a couple of hours or overnight.

Other tips

Slemp also advised people to wear protective eyewear when using fireworks.

If an individual comes across a dud, he said not to touch it. Call the authorities instead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that hands, fingers, heads, faces, ears and eyes were among parts of the body most often burned or wounded by fireworks in 2022.