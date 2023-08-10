The Winston-Salem chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will hold its Sixth Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament Saturday at the Reynolds Park Golf Course.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the golf course at 2391 Reynolds Park Road, the fraternity said in a news release.

A group of 104 players will compete in the tournament in a two-person captain's choice, said Vance Cabiness, a fraternity spokesman.

The event will assist the fraternity in providing service programs and scholarships to young men in the local community, the fraternity said.

The fraternity has a goal of raising about $22,000 in the event, Cabiness said.