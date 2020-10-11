Local ghost hunter, author, Michael Renegar, dies

Michael Renegar, who combined his passion for storytelling and ghosts to become one of the Triad's top authorities on myths and legends, died Sunday morning.

His longtime friend and work partner, Amy Greer, announced his death on Facebook. He was 51.

An East Bend resident, Renegar wrote four volumes of North Carolina ghost tales, "Roadside Revenants" and "Tar Heel Terrors" and "Ghosts of the Triad" and "Looking for Lydia," which he co-wrote with Greer.

He and Greer started Camel City Spirit Seekers, acting as ghost hunters to unravel reported hauntings and incidents of paranormal activity. Renegar entered these ghost investigations with a degree of skepticism, Greer said.

"He wasn't one of those to jump on something if someone sent him a picture of an orb. He wasn't like, 'Yeah, that's a ghost,' " Greer said. "He was scientific, but he did believe in spirits and their activity."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Renegar died at Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital where he had been recovering from a procedure. The cause of death is not known, Greer said.