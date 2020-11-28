Local girl among the first in the country to earn Eagle Scout rank

The backpacking trips that Ian McPherson made as a Boy Scout made an impression on his younger sister, Anna.
"He'd come home smelling disgusting but shouting about how awesome his trips were," recalled Anna, 16. "He fell in love with it and I was so jealous. Why can't I go? Why isn't there an organization that would take me on trips?"
Now a sophomore at Calvary Day School, Anna didn't just become a scout in the re-christened Scouts BSA, she is among the first girls in the country to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the program's highest honor. In February, she will be recognized as being a member of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
"It's really an honor to be part of that history. I know in the future, hopefully young girls will look back on this class and these girls and look up to them," she said. "I hope people will say, 'Why haven't girls always been able to join this organization?'"
The daughter of Holly and Ed McPherson, Anna is also the first girl in the eight-county Old Hickory Council to become an Eagle Scout after finishing a project for a slingshot range at Camp Merriwood in Clemmons.
Becoming an Eagle Scout is a distinct honor. Of the 4,000 Boy Scouts in the Old Hickory Council, about 160 reach that rank each year, according to Drew Armstrong, the Scout Executive of the council.
"Anna embodies the character of what scouting is providing," he said. "I think it signals our program is not only successful for the development of character of young men but also young women. This will serve as encouragement for other females to join the program."
Girls were first allowed to join the Boy Scouts in 2019. As soon as the gender barrier dropped, Anna and her father began looking for a troop to join.
"Ultimately, we figured that since there was nothing near us, we might as well start a troop," Anna recalled. "Once we got the word out, there was quite a bit of interest, mainly from girls whose brothers went through the program."
Troop 964, based out of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church had its first meeting on Feb. 27, 2019, with 14 girls. Under the national charter, troops must remain single sex.
In nearly two years as a scout, Anna has experienced the kind of adventures that her older brother once did — whitewater rafting, backpacking, bicycling, riding in a propeller plane.
"I've had a ton of cool opportunities," said Anna, who plays volleyball and is involved in student government at Calvary Day.
When it came time for her Eagle Scout project, Anna naturally thought of a place she loves, Camp Merriwood.
The slingshot range involves campers shooting paintballs at targets with slingshots.
As required, the project was reviewed and approved by a review board.
An aspiring neurosurgeon with a goal of going to Duke University, Anna said scouting has taught her leadership, communication skills and a sense of self-sufficiency.
For all those girls who are interested in Scouts BSA but don't think there's a place for them in the historical male program? Anna has some advice.
"If you're interested in learning about the outdoors and leadership opportunities, don't let the designation be a deterrent," she said. "We're an all-girls troop and we enjoy being in the outdoors."
