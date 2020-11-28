Local girl among the first in the country to earn Eagle Scout rank

The backpacking trips that Ian McPherson made as a Boy Scout made an impression on his younger sister, Anna.

"He'd come home smelling disgusting but shouting about how awesome his trips were," recalled Anna, 16. "He fell in love with it and I was so jealous. Why can't I go? Why isn't there an organization that would take me on trips?"

Now a sophomore at Calvary Day School, Anna didn't just become a scout in the re-christened Scouts BSA, she is among the first girls in the country to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the program's highest honor. In February, she will be recognized as being a member of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

"It's really an honor to be part of that history. I know in the future, hopefully young girls will look back on this class and these girls and look up to them," she said. "I hope people will say, 'Why haven't girls always been able to join this organization?'"

The daughter of Holly and Ed McPherson, Anna is also the first girl in the eight-county Old Hickory Council to become an Eagle Scout after finishing a project for a slingshot range at Camp Merriwood in Clemmons.