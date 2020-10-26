Local Goodwill agency names Maida-Stolle as next CEO

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. Inc. said Monday it has hired a Goodwill veteran to be its next president and chief executive.

Barbara Maida-Stolle will take over on Jan. 1

Art Gibel announced June 15 he would retire on Jan. 1 after 24 years with the nonprofit organization and 15 years at its top executive.

Maida-Stolle has worked for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, headquartered in Charlotte, since 2006. Her current role is chief operating officer.

“As an advocate of creating environments where people can reach their fullest potential, I have devoted my life and career to creating access and opportunities for people to prosper,” Maida-Stolle said.

“I consider this work my purpose and I am incredibly honored to lead such an outstanding organization.”

Maida-Stolle has two local nonprofit board and advisory committee connections with Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce.

“She brings a wealth of experience and insights gained from her leadership roles at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont," Goodwill Northwest N.C. chairwoman Linda Wood said in a statement.