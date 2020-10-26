Local Goodwill agency names Maida-Stolle as next CEO

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. Inc. said Monday it has hired a Goodwill veteran to be its next president and chief executive.
Barbara Maida-Stolle will take over on Jan. 1
Art Gibel announced June 15 he would retire on Jan. 1 after 24 years with the nonprofit organization and 15 years at its top executive.
Maida-Stolle has worked for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, headquartered in Charlotte, since 2006. Her current role is chief operating officer.
“As an advocate of creating environments where people can reach their fullest potential, I have devoted my life and career to creating access and opportunities for people to prosper,” Maida-Stolle said.
“I consider this work my purpose and I am incredibly honored to lead such an outstanding organization.”
Maida-Stolle has two local nonprofit board and advisory committee connections with Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce.
“She brings a wealth of experience and insights gained from her leadership roles at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont," Goodwill Northwest N.C. chairwoman Linda Wood said in a statement.
"Her passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue to efficiently provide the services that have infinite impact on the economic health of individuals and our community.”
Prior to joining Goodwill in Charlotte, Maida-Stolle was co-founder and vice president of Stolle Technology Inc., a Winston-Salem-based producer of plastic injection molds for the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries. She also held positions with Sara Lee Direct, which was a division of Sara Lee Branded Apparel.
Capital Development Services, an executive search firm, led the search for Gibel’s replacement. The firm was assisted by a search committee comprised of several members of Goodwill’s board of directors.
During Gibel's tenure as chief executive, the organization increased the number of people served each year from 9,603 to 51,183, expanded retail operations from 23 to 49 stores, and increased annual revenue from $29.2 million to $72.3 million, Goodwill stated in a press release.
“Goodwill has experienced tremendous growth under Art’s leadership,” Wood said.
“He has been a tireless champion for Goodwill’s mission and has spearheaded numerous strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations. These partnerships have and will continue to exponentially increase Goodwill’s impact in the communities it serves.”
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.