When the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic began to sink in a year ago, waves of anxiety, fear and uncertainty washed over the local community.

Those in the local health-care field weren’t spared from the stomach-knotting angst.

As the new cases, hospitalizations and deaths mounted during the spring and summer of 2020, health-care providers and workers scrambled to quickly determine the best practices for patient care.

Over time, a perhaps unprecedented level of communication and cooperation between Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Forsyth County health officials began to produce viable solutions.

Since the new year, fears began to give way to hope even as Forsyth experienced its deadliest month of the pandemic in February. Hope in:

That personal protective equipment is reducing the risk of exposure for patients and hospital staff.

The public’s willingness to be vaccinated is diluting the spread of the coronavirus.

Science and ingenuity prevailing over conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Local health-care providers — three each from Novant and Wake Forest Baptist — agreed to share their thoughts on a year of pandemic and what they believe the future will hold.

