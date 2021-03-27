When the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic began to sink in a year ago, waves of anxiety, fear and uncertainty washed over the local community.
Those in the local health-care field weren’t spared from the stomach-knotting angst.
As the new cases, hospitalizations and deaths mounted during the spring and summer of 2020, health-care providers and workers scrambled to quickly determine the best practices for patient care.
Over time, a perhaps unprecedented level of communication and cooperation between Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Forsyth County health officials began to produce viable solutions.
Since the new year, fears began to give way to hope even as Forsyth experienced its deadliest month of the pandemic in February. Hope in:
That personal protective equipment is reducing the risk of exposure for patients and hospital staff.
The public’s willingness to be vaccinated is diluting the spread of the coronavirus.
Science and ingenuity prevailing over conspiracy theories and misinformation.
Local health-care providers — three each from Novant and Wake Forest Baptist — agreed to share their thoughts on a year of pandemic and what they believe the future will hold.
Pandemic tests endurance, ingenuity of Wake Forest Baptist nurse
Chipping in during an emergency may be part of the DNA for most nurses.
But the COVID-19 pandemic took long hours and taking on extra shifts to the extreme for Kiadrick Hood, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“The past 12 months have been some of the most interesting times that I have ever seen,” Hood said. “We saw some unique challenges in the health-care world that I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted.
“2020 showcased how strong nurses are worldwide.
“There wasn’t a nursing field, especially within the Wake Forest Baptist Health system, that did not help and chip in to take care of the COVID-19 population somehow,” Hood said.
Hood said she admired the roles that nurses played in helping evolve how COVID-19 patients are treated.
“We have gone from a place of not knowing a disease and only being able to treat symptoms, to now being able to have medications and procedures that have shown significant improvement in inpatient care,” Hood said.
“As we continue to understand the COVID-19 disease better, we may see different personal protection equipment levels required.
“However, I don’t see PPE or mask-wearing going completely away any time soon.”
Hood is pleased that the pandemic is stabilizing with most key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County and statewide at the one-year mark.
But she stresses that the call of duty will remain a daily vigil for months to come.
“For me, the pandemic has taught me to slow down and appreciate the small things,” Hood said.
“I have had some time to appreciate the time that I have spent with my immediate family, and miss the time with extended family.”
'Never underestimate a virus' top lesson learned by Wake Forest Baptist respiratory therapist
Khaled Makhlouf, a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, is not shy about sharing his first impressions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking back, at first it was scary and I was afraid,” Makhlouf said. “The biggest lesson learned — never underestimate a virus.
“Then, as time went on, and because we always had appropriate personal protective equipment, I felt more comfortable. I felt safer.
“Now, caring for a patient with COVID-19 is like caring for any other patient, but we’re still careful,” Makhlouf said.
That includes applying treatment lessons over time.
“At first, when we learned about COVID-19, the plan was if a patient needed more than six liters of oxygen, then we would intubate immediately — don’t waste time,” he said.
“Now, intubation is not the first option. Instead, we are using high-flow devices to deliver oxygen and keeping patients off the ventilator — teaching them to self-prone and deep breathe.
“They are doing much better. Fewer patients are dying today than they were last year. It’s a good thing.”
Makhlouf said he believes that public health mask mandates will stick around for the near future even as more adults are getting vaccinated.
“Once the virus gets to near zero cases and people get the vaccinations, I’m hoping the masks will go away,” Makhlouf said.
“But maybe mask-wearing should be mandated for the flu season moving forward. There were fewer cases of the flu this past year, and it’s likely because we are wearing masks.”
Although Makhlouf said that he felt respiratory therapists have the respect of their Wake Forest Baptist medical peers, it’s not the same everywhere.
“At some other hospitals around the country, all respiratory therapists don’t have the same privileges; you sort of have to fend for yourself,” Makhlouf said.
“It’s not all apples to apples — the flu and COVID, or hospital-to-hospital. Our department did an excellent job.”
Pulmonary physicians “ask me for my thoughts on the plan of care, and listen and consider what I have to say.
“It feels good to be valued. That’s important when it comes to taking care of patients you know. It’s the little things.”
Showing brave face at work, home helped Wake Forest Baptist doctor navigate pandemic
Being brave in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic went beyond the professional persona for Dr. Jessica Palakshappa.
It also was necessary, if not crucial, for Palakshappa at home as well.
Palakshappa is an assistant professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“When I see pictures of my young daughters from one year ago, I am struck at how I can instantly recall the fear and fragility of that time,” Palakshappa said. “There have been many feelings of loneliness and deep loss this past year, for everyone.
“We were frantic making preparations for our ICU, writing protocols, collaborating with other centers, changing the way we did almost everything.
“I miss a great deal about the 2019 world — talking with families in the ICU, meeting with my colleagues in person, seeing smiles,” Palakshappa said. But more recently, I have really felt hopeful. Spring always comes.”
Palakshappa said she expects the medical profession to become adaptive to the use of masks on patients, particularly during the typical flu season and what eventually could become a coronavirus season.
“I imagine we will have more (personal protective equipment) readily available,” Palakshappa said.
“I hope that the collaboration we have seen in health care this year — across disciplines, specialties, hospitals — will continue.
“Some great partnerships and collaborations were formed during this time, and I think we were all impressed with how much can be accomplished,” she said.
Being adaptable and open minded became a key factor when it came to treating COVID-19 patients over the past year, Palakshappa said.
“For example, we now treat patients that require oxygen with dexamethasone, a steroid,” Palakshappa said.
“We were not routinely doing this a year ago. In March 2020, most of the ICU patients were intubated very early in their disease course, and certainly if they required more than traditional nasal cannula.
“Over this past year, we have gained a lot of experience supporting patients with much higher oxygen needs without intubation,” Palakshappa said.
When asked about biggest lessons learned through the past 12 months, Palakshappa said “being even more thankful for a profession that I find so fulfilling, one that lets me care for patients and their families at one of their most vulnerable times.”
“This year has really left me with such profound respect for my colleagues. Everyone gave so much of themselves this past year — personally and professionally.
“I have also learned to appreciate future events — even just plans to take a walk with the family or pick up ice cream on the way home,” she said. “It is so important to have bright spots on the horizon.”
Pandemic tests precision, expertise of Novant pharmacist
Being a hospital pharmacist is a high-stress, multi-tasking profession in the best of times.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, added a whole new level of responsibility for patient care to Novant Health Inc. pharmacist Michael Paquette.
The early weeks of the pandemic were spent scrambling to find the most effective ways to prescribe quick-acting, life-saving medicine for a coronavirus unseen before in the United States.
Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved in late 2020, Paquette said, “I’m really focusing on how we can utilize every single shot that we get allocated from the state and use them up in a week.”
“It’s a constant evaluation of how do we make sure that we have enough spots, how do we use up all the vaccine, and then make sure that we provide equity to all of our patients.”
Paquette said the main lesson he and his colleagues have learned when it comes to vaccine administration “is that the way that we used to manage vaccines will not work for COVID-19.”
“Given the storage and supply constraints, this vaccine really lends itself more to large-scale vaccination efforts, as opposed to just walk to your doctor’s office and get a vaccine.
“The fact that we didn’t have a lot of vaccine to go around, and we couldn’t send it to different places,” Paquette said. “It forced us to go to centralized locations for vaccination, which is not something that we routinely do when it comes to hospitals.”
Paquette said much of the guesswork is done when it comes to determine whether he can get the normal five doses from a Pfizer vaccine vial, or a sixth.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we know with close reliability how many doses we’re going to get out of there,” he said.
“We’ll send the doses to the clinics based off of six doses, so we don’t have any waste at the end of the day, so that we can optimize our use.”
Paquette said that putting the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization into action for the COVID-19 vaccine was a new experience.
“Prior to this time, it was something that was really rare,” Paquette said. “It wasn’t something that we routinely dealt with from a pharmacy standpoint.
“A lot of times, drugs got expedited because they showed efficacy, but that usually was only in the cancer space.
“What it’s forced us as pharmacists to do ... is to research what’s going on in the literature, pay attention to what’s going on in the literature, and anticipate before something’s even available,” he said.
The pandemic has required pharmacists to become “much more anticipatory,” Paquette said.
“I think that’s a good thing for us. It allows us to be more nimble, it allows us to be more proactive when it comes to different drugs or different treatments that are available.”
For example, Paquette said that “I’ve never been so engrossed in cold-chain storage before in my entire life.”
“The fact that we have freezers that go to negative-80 degrees Celsius, and that’s part of our daily life. We didn’t have that in pharmacy before.
“Those things were reserved for, you know, experimental drugs or tissues treat storage, not necessarily drug storage when it came to hospital pharmacies.”
Paquette said he’s often asked about which of the three vaccines he would recommend.
“My answer is the one that’s available to me,” he said.
“The fact that we have something that is proven through time, from a vaccine standpoint, to get us to a place where we don’t have transmission of disease. And when we do have the transmission of disease, the severity of it is lessened.
“The supply that’s coming we obviously wish we had it right now,” he said. “But the fact that we’re able to get products and we’re able to get people vaccinated is the hope.
“When you go around at these vaccination clinics, and you just see how happy people are to get it; that’s what gives me hope.”
Novant infectious disease expert urges community to not let guard down about pandemic
Becoming a reassuring face of Novant Health Inc.’s COVID-19 response to the public wasn’t how Dr. David Priest initially envisioned his pandemic role.
However, Priest quickly assessed that his skills as Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer provided him with a platform for reassuring the local community through his twice-weekly presentations with Triad and Charlotte-area media.
“When COVID hit, my background in infectious disease certainly came very handy,” Priest said, citing the lessons learned in strategizing for a potential response to the Ebola crisis as an example.
“Some of the principles that we apply to our everyday work for years just had to happen much more quickly,” Priest said. “Decisions had to be made quickly as policies changed.
“It was a lot of the same work, but just with a COVID lens over every bit of it,” he said.
“We were much better prepared when COVID hit because of that emerging infectious disease team meeting.”
Priest said a key for fighting off the fear of getting infected with COVID-19 was keeping fellow Novant employees informed of what the infectious disease team knew at any given time.
“What we didn’t know about COVID, we tried to tell them where we thought things were going,” Priest said.
“Providing consistent, transparent communication, I think really brought the organization together.
“I think our team members really responded to that; they felt like they were in the know more than maybe they’d ever been.”
Priest said one of the healthcare positives from treating COVID-19 is how providers began to embrace innovations, such as telehealth, in an accelerated manner that normally would have taken years to develop and adopt as a standard of care.
Priest said during the first weeks of the pandemic, “it was just a desperation to treat COVID, and so people were just throwing things at it. For a time, it was really, really the wild west of treatment for COVID.”
“This was a situation that we were forced to try new things and be innovative. A lot of that really worked well.
“It really, I think, changed people’s views about how health care can be delivered, and the teamwork that’s required to do that.
“While the pandemic has been incredibly difficult, I think there’s some really good lessons that we’ve learned that will actually make care better and will make our organization stronger and more cohesive,” he said.
Priest said that the efficacy rates of the three vaccines are remarkable given that “the bottom line right now is not a lot works” to treat the coronavirus.
“Only a handful of things have proven to be any benefit, and some of those are fairly moderate,” Priest said.
“So, all the more reason we need to do to protect ourselves from getting COVID in the first place and get everybody vaccinated.
“Over time, we’ll see more and more effective therapies,” Priest said. “But in the year since this started, we’ve crossed more things off the list than we’ve added to the list of things that work.”
Priest said he is of the view that “we certainly could have a seasonality to COVID, like we do for the flu.”
“I think you can see a same thing around COVID, where you need to have people vaccinated, ensure they’re vaccinated, and then screen visitors or reduce visitation during the time of the year when virus activity is much higher.”
“I think the belief now is we’re gonna have some degree of COVID, floating around for a long period of time, and we’ll have to continue to figure out how to have that balance,”
Priest said he remains concerned that with the stabilizing of the key COVID-19 metrics, there will be too many people letting their guard down and becoming vulnerable to being infected.
“I still run into people who I think don’t take it seriously enough, or they’re just so tired of all of it,” Priest said. “They have a much more relaxed view of the whole situation.
“Then, I run into other people who are on the other opposite end of the spectrum, even despite being vaccinated and wearing masks aggressively. They’re not going out anywhere; they’re not leaving their house.
“I think most people are in the middle.”
Priest said his most important message a year into the pandemic is that “we’re not out of the woods totally just yet.”
“So, I tell people just to hold on a bit longer.
“Let’s get more and more people vaccinated and then those (improvements) will continue.”
Putting organizational skills to work helps Novant official cope with pandemic
Marking the first year of the pandemic proved to be as much about what was absent as was remains ever-present for Renae Caldwell.
Caldwell, director of Novant Health Medical Group operations and patient experience, said there “was a drastic change between how we were feeling in February (2020) to how we felt March 13 (2020), and then how we felt in April and then ongoing.”
“I think that the fear is very low right now. I just don’t hear people talking about it, they feel safe.”
It’s a crucial distinction, Caldwell says, because patients and their family members tend to pick up on anxieties displayed by the medical providers in charge of their care.
It also provides reassurances to the providers’ own family members “who were worried that they were coming to work in a screening center when we didn’t know enough yet about the disease ... and realizing that we needed to ease the anxiety of the community.”
Caldwell said that one key early in the pandemic is how flexible hospital employees proved to be in an all-hands-on-deck necessity.
“We needed people to fill roles that didn’t exist at the time,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell cited her own experience with entering the pandemic command center at Forsyth Medical Center with a “how can I help” mindset. She was tasked with establishing the initial screening spaces for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
“One of the first things I learned was how to keep our team members as comfortable as we could out in the elements,” Caldwell said.
“Providing services outside wasn’t typical; we haven’t had to encounter working in the rain or in the sun. I learned more about tents than I will probably ever need again in my life.”
“Making sure that our team members had time to go inside, very frequently to hydrate and get out of the element,” she said. “It’s very hard to stay hydrated because it’s very busy.”
Which made Caldwell and her co-workers very thankful when Novant opened the screening sites at the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall.
Oftentimes during the early stages of the screening process, Caldwell said you might have 20 to 50 cars waiting in line, “some with eight people in a car,” waiting to be examined.
Caldwell said the past year proved to her that there’s something to the cliché of not sweating the small things.
“We made decisions quickly; we made good decisions,” she said.
“By far, I think it was a teamwork from the leaders who work together to create processes very fast.
“Imagine going to work every day, and the person that you’re literally beside every day is a different person,” Caldwell said. “That has been really a beautiful thing to watch.”
The main challenge lately with the opening of the mass-vaccination center in Hanes Mall is making sure those getting vaccinated “are being treated as a person, and not as someone moving through the assembly line.”
“A lot of our first community members that we vaccinated, they haven’t left their homes in a long time, and they’re still scared.
“I would say that was the biggest obstacle was how do you deliver every shot you have every day available, but still make it feel like it might make it a good experience for our patients,” Caldwell said. “I’m really proud of what the team has done to create that for the patients.”
When asked what gives her hope about the next 12 months, Caldwell said “seeing how excited the community members are to get the vaccine.”
“I think in order for us to be able to get back to doing the things that we all enjoy that, make us humans, we all need to be protected and we need to be able to protect our loved ones.”
