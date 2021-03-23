Local health official urges caution with reopening activities as COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize

The stabilizing of key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County at nearly seven-month lows is giving local infectious disease experts more confidence that community spread is fading.

However, the officials cautioned that the progress could be fleeting if most individuals fail to continue to adhere to the statewide mask mandate and the other preventative measures in public gatherings.

"Even as overall hospitalizations and deaths remain down, we have seen a slight uptick in percentage of tests that are positive in our system," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health.

"We're seeing the impact of relaxed guidelines and mindsets with the reopening. We have to remember we're not quite done with all of this yet.

"It's a good reminder that it doesn't matter how fast we vaccinate if the population of the community spread is moving faster, we're going to fall behind again," Priest said.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 30 new cases, compared with 29 reported Monday and 54 on Sunday.

The county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 22 consecutive days.