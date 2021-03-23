Local health official urges caution with reopening activities as COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize

The stabilizing of key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County at nearly seven-month lows is giving local infectious disease experts more confidence that community spread is fading.
However, the officials cautioned that the progress could be fleeting if most individuals fail to continue to adhere to the statewide mask mandate and the other preventative measures in public gatherings.
"Even as overall hospitalizations and deaths remain down, we have seen a slight uptick in percentage of tests that are positive in our system," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health.
"We're seeing the impact of relaxed guidelines and mindsets with the reopening. We have to remember we're not quite done with all of this yet.
"It's a good reminder that it doesn't matter how fast we vaccinate if the population of the community spread is moving faster, we're going to fall behind again," Priest said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 30 new cases, compared with 29 reported Monday and 54 on Sunday.
The county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 22 consecutive days.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 12 so far in March, with none over the past 12 days.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,987 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS said Monday it will stop providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays beginning this weekend.
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of Monday, 864,755 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.3% of the 898,102 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,062 new cases statewide Tuesday, compared with 1,248 cases Monday, 1,591 on Sunday and 2,034 on Saturday.
The statewide total is 899,164.
There were 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide for a total of 11,854.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 956, up 32 from Monday.
Monday’s count of 923 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 18 from Monday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 6.3% based on 22,473 tests conducted Sunday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3% out of about 300 tests conducted Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of noon Tuesday, at least 134,818 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 79,756 adults receiving the first dose, or about 20.9% of county residents, and 55,062 receiving both doses, or 14.4% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth County — Wake Forest Baptist Health, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Novant — are working together to distribute vaccines.
The Rockingham County Health Department said Monday it has moved into providing vaccine to Group Five individuals, which means anyone at least age 16 are eligible for a vaccination appointment.
DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.
"Appointments will be available to schedule pending vaccine allocation from the state," the department said. Appointments are available at www.signupgenius.com/go/rc_covid19_newscheduler.
Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on Saturday. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.
Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site. Individuals are asked to call 336-849-7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Novant and the YMCA of Northwest N.C. are holding an appointment-only vaccination event of 600 Pfizer doses at the Davie Family YMCA on Wednesday. It is the first such event involving a local YMCA branch.
Community partners helped to identify patients to reach the underserved community with equitable distribution of the vaccine. Appointments are full.
Statewide, 3.81 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.57 million by medical providers and 235,260 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.33 million and 1.39 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 82,859 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 28.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 18.1% both doses.
