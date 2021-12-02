Local health officials have confidence in vaccines handling omicron variant

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said the omicron variant faces a daunting task in supplanting the delta variant as the dominant COVID-19 risk.

Priest said the overall public health impact of the omicron variant is likely to be less than that of the delta variant because the vaccine manufacturers are able to quickly identify adjustments needed to target new variants.

Priest said some of those adjustments could be seen within a couple of weeks.

However, Priest cautioned that he agreed with national healthcare experts who say "we're not going to boost our way out of this pandemic, but we have to get the unvaccinated vaccinated."

Priest said that over time, there could be vaccines made for specific variants, but waiting for those vaccines to become available could take months and leave an unvaccinated individual at risk for serious infection or death.

"There will be adjustments to these vaccines over time, just as we do with flu vaccine based on what the dominant strain is," Priest said.

Forsyth update

With Thursday's update, Forsyth has had 54,333 cases of COVID-19 and 585 related deaths during the pandemic.