Local health officials have confidence in vaccines handling omicron variant

Forsyth County reached a six-week high — at 152 — on its daily COVID-19 case count Thursday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forsyth with no additional deaths.
It's an unnerving count with the delta variant on the rise again and the ominous omicron variant on the way, if not already here.
Yet, local infectious diseases experts expressed confidence Thursday in the viability and protections offered in the three COVID-19 vaccines.
The omicron variant "has raised some alarm bells because of the number of mutations it has," Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said Thursday.
"Does it make the virus more transmittable, does it make disease more severe, does it make the virus have the ability to avoid the immune response created by previous COVID infection or vaccination?"
Priest stressed that the current vaccine to date "remains incredibly effective in preventing hospitalization and death ... even though they were not specifically made for some of the newer variants."
"It continues to support the idea that the best protection against current and future variants is vaccination and maintaining immunity with booster shots, particularly for the most vulnerable members of our communities," Priest said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said the omicron variant faces a daunting task in supplanting the delta variant as the dominant COVID-19 risk.
Priest said the overall public health impact of the omicron variant is likely to be less than that of the delta variant because the vaccine manufacturers are able to quickly identify adjustments needed to target new variants.
Priest said some of those adjustments could be seen within a couple of weeks.
However, Priest cautioned that he agreed with national healthcare experts who say "we're not going to boost our way out of this pandemic, but we have to get the unvaccinated vaccinated."
Priest said that over time, there could be vaccines made for specific variants, but waiting for those vaccines to become available could take months and leave an unvaccinated individual at risk for serious infection or death.
"There will be adjustments to these vaccines over time, just as we do with flu vaccine based on what the dominant strain is," Priest said.
Forsyth update
With Thursday's update, Forsyth has had 54,333 cases of COVID-19 and 585 related deaths during the pandemic.
There were three related deaths reported for the county on Wednesday and Tuesday. COVID-19 deaths are reported on the day they are confirmed by public health officials.
Before the latest update, the daily case count has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121.
Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.8% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Priest said Thursday that every COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the Novant system is unvaccinated, as well as the vast majority of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,780 new cases on Thursday, which represents a near two-month high from 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, there were 3,039 on Wednesday, 1,755 cases on Tuesday and 1,725 on Monday. Saturday’s case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 31 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.54 million COVID-19 cases and 18,807 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,157 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, up 26 since noon Tuesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 343 COVID-19 patients, up 12 from noon Wednesday.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.4% on Thursday, down from 9.4% on Tuesday.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Thursday, there had been 1.59 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.52 million with the two-dose regimen and 455,420 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Thursday, 219,347 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham County 66%, Wake County 68% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
DHHS recently added a metric option of those who are partially and fully vaccinated from ages 5 and up.
Using that metric, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 60%, Mecklenburg at 63%, Durham at 70% and Wake at 72%.
