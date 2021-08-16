Local healthcare groups set to provide third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals

A third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is now available locally to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
DHHS is following up on emergency-use authorization approved Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration in response to the expanding community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
However, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not included in the latest emergency-use authorization because the FDA said there hasn't been enough research on the safety and effectiveness of an additional dose.
DHHS said that patients "may self-attest to their medical condition."
In the Triad, the three major healthcare systems — Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — and the health departments for Forsyth and Guilford counties will provide the third dose.
The four-card sets of $25 gift cards offered by the county health departments are only for people getting their first dose of vaccine.
Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems' respective website to schedule an appointment.
For more information, go to www.MySpot.nc.gov, call (888) 675-4567 or text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine sites.
The third dose can be given at least 28 days after people with moderately to severely immunocompromised conditions have completed their initial two-dose series.
The CDC said the same vaccine brand should be used unless unavailable, in which case either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used.
People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3% of the U.S. adult population.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 research "suggests some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised."
In small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized post-vaccination cases.
“This additional dose will offer valuable protection to those who need it,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state's health director and chief medical officer. “I encourage those who are eligible to get this additional dose.
"In addition, if you are not fully vaccinated, please do so now to protect yourself and others — like those who are immunocompromised — from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”
The Forsyth health department provides first and second dose vaccinations at 799 N. Highland Ave. Clinic hours are: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of the month.
Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, or go to www.getvaccinated.org.
Scheduling for first- and second-dose vaccinations from Wake Forest Baptist Health is available at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine, via myWakeHealth and by calling (336) 70-COVID.
