Local healthcare groups set to provide third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals

The third dose can be given at least 28 days after people with moderately to severely immunocompromised conditions have completed their initial two-dose series.

The CDC said the same vaccine brand should be used unless unavailable, in which case either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3% of the U.S. adult population.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 research "suggests some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised."

In small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized post-vaccination cases.

“This additional dose will offer valuable protection to those who need it,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state's health director and chief medical officer. “I encourage those who are eligible to get this additional dose.

"In addition, if you are not fully vaccinated, please do so now to protect yourself and others — like those who are immunocompromised — from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”