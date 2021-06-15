Local infectious diseases expert says 'delta' variant likely to surface locally

A Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert expressed confidence Tuesday that the three COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 variants gaining traction nationally.

However, Dr. David Priest cautioned that "for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the delta variant."

Although the delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.

"It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks," Priest said. "It appears to be more contagious and may cause more serious disease as well.

"Our current vaccines appear to be holding up well against the delta variant if you get both doses."

Priest said he is not aware of any local deaths related to any COVID-19 variants.

"Areas of our communities that have lower vaccination rates could see some outbreaks in the weeks ahead related to the delta variant," Priest said.