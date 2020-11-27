Local journalism is worth investing in

Local news matters.
We see that every day in the newsroom at the Winston-Salem Journal. We have a large TV on the wall that shows in real-time which stories are getting the most attention.
A look at the list of locally written stories shows that people read Journalnow.com because they want to know what’s going on in their community, which is something that no other local news outlet can match.
The most-read story so far this year offered details on an additional $50 in weekly unemployment benefits kicking in. Now that’s need-to-know information for people still hunting for ways to offset a job loss.
We see the same spikes in readership when a breaking-news email goes out about a crime, or sports sends out an email about a win by a local college or high school team.
The Journal provides a valuable service, but there is a cost. It’s a cost that is increasingly hard to bear when the economy is being fundamentally altered by a global pandemic, a presidential election that has left us divided along political lines and we’re coping with nearly a year of anxiety because we don’t know where we’re headed.
Advertising revenue used to pay for the freight of reporting and delivering local news. But many businesses that advertise are struggling with their own set of economic changes.
Advertising revenue used to pay for the freight of reporting and delivering local news. But many businesses that advertise are struggling with their own set of economic changes.
Most importantly, people trust local news media more than national news media. A study by the Knight Foundation and Gallup Inc. released last year “finds that Americans mostly believe local news media are doing a good job performing many of their democratic roles and responsibilities. Americans assess local coverage of most important local issues positively, and they generally see local media as in step with, rather than at odds with, the political leanings of their local community.”
That doesn’t mean news media isn’t struggling to hold onto trust during such a tumultuous political season. When it matters, though, people seek out local news.
We saw online traffic surge early in the year as COVID-19 moved into the news. People were looking for local news about how the virus was affecting their community. National media cannot match the power of local news sites telling people in smaller cities and communities about the local impact.
Our community needs reporters, photographers and editors — who live in the same community as our readers — to offer up factual news about what’s happening. Journalnow.com is the foundation of a local news ecosystem.
If you’re not yet a subscriber, help us out during the season of Thanksgiving. We’re all in this together.
