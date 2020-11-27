Local journalism is worth investing in

Local news matters.

We see that every day in the newsroom at the Winston-Salem Journal. We have a large TV on the wall that shows in real-time which stories are getting the most attention.

A look at the list of locally written stories shows that people read Journalnow.com because they want to know what’s going on in their community, which is something that no other local news outlet can match.

The most-read story so far this year offered details on an additional $50 in weekly unemployment benefits kicking in. Now that’s need-to-know information for people still hunting for ways to offset a job loss.

We see the same spikes in readership when a breaking-news email goes out about a crime, or sports sends out an email about a win by a local college or high school team.

The Journal provides a valuable service, but there is a cost. It’s a cost that is increasingly hard to bear when the economy is being fundamentally altered by a global pandemic, a presidential election that has left us divided along political lines and we’re coping with nearly a year of anxiety because we don’t know where we’re headed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}